New Dam Inaugurated In Dirfo Administrative Area

A new dam in the Dirfo administrative area, Central Region, constructed at a cost of over 15 million Nakfa with a capacity to hold more than 200 thousand cubic meters of water, was inaugurated on 22 July.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region; General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces; as well as senior commanders of the Central Command and Popular Force.

Eng. Abraham Daniel, head of agricultural infrastructure in the Central Region, stated that construction of the dam began in December 2023 and was completed in April 2025 with strong participation from the public and members of the Defense Forces.

Commending the initiative as a lasting solution to the potable water supply problem of the residents, Mr. Omar Ibrahim, administrator of the area, expressed readiness to conduct regular follow-up for the sustainability of the dam.

Noting that the project provided valuable hands-on experience, the Commander of the Defense Forces involved in the construction said it would significantly contribute to their future participation in similar national development projects.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, for his part, noted that in the past two years, new dams have been constructed in the administrative areas of Gul-i, Temameo, Adi-Qe, and Arbe Robu, and that the Dirfo dam is a continuation of the same initiative.

Certificates of recognition were awarded to individuals and groups who contributed to the project.

