Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Bangladesh Over Military Aircraft Crash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Thursday to President of Bangladesh Mohammad Shahabuddin, expressing sincere sympathies over the victims of a military aircraft crash in the capital, Dhaka.
His Highness the Amir expressed deep sorrow for the tragic loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
