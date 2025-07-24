US Trade Pact Not Enough To Save Japan's Ishiba

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – In the case of Japan's beleaguered prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, the head of lettuce has very good odds.

The reference here is to the Liz Truss crisis of late 2022. At the time, the then-UK prime minister attempted to sneak a sizable, unfunded tax cut past bond traders. The extreme market turmoil that followed had a UK tabloid live-streaming a head of lettuce next to a Truss photo to see if it could outlast her premiership. The vegetable won .

On Wednesday, Ishiba warranted his own live-stream as he tried to deny press reports that he would resign this month or next following a dismal election result over the weekend. With approval ratings in the 20s and an upstart far-right party doing shockingly well on Sunday, Ishiba's days are seemingly numbered.

Yet here's a question no one is really asking: what difference would it really make if Ishiba stepped aside for another Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) prime minister to be named later?

Unpopular as he is, there are two dynamics buying Ishiba some time. One, seeing through the brand new US-Japan tariff deal. Many in Tokyo political circles don't want a total power vacuum this week as US President Donald Trump's team and Tokyo discuss exactly what they've agreed to. Two, a dearth of obvious successors.

The first issue has Tokyo in the spotlight for unexpected reasons. As the Japan outcome suggests, Team Trump has settled on a 15% average tariff everywhere as a de facto American value-added tax, hoping to collect about US$400 billion per year.

The 15% level is probably the result of Trump's inner circle factoring in the“early lessons” about the impact of earlier import levies, says Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle.

At the very least, the trade deal news“raised hopes that the US might be about to reach deals with other countries that avoid the higher tariffs on August 1,” Deutsche Bank analysts write in a note.

In Japan's case , Tokyo probably doesn't want Ishiba's leadership team out of commission as it pores over details on sectors from autos to agriculture to semiconductors to pharmaceutics. That's because, for now, Japan feels like it got off easier than feared in US talks.

The second is that the LDP has led Japan with only two brief interruptions since 1955. Over the last 20 years, it's seen few notable changes to its policy goals and tactics. And since October, Ishiba hasn't shown himself to be one to upend the status quo. If the LDP calls a general election, wins and names a new premier, little will change. That is, unless the party pivots to a new policy agenda – also to be named later.