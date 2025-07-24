Marine Products Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
67,698
$
69,547
$
126,700
$
138,887
Cost of goods sold
54,789
56,373
102,838
111,729
Gross profit
12,909
13,174
23,862
27,158
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,098
7,424
16,438
16,166
Operating income
4,811
5,750
7,424
10,992
Interest income, net
476
879
918
1,730
Income before income taxes
5,287
6,629
8,342
12,722
Income tax provision
1,125
1,044
1,974
2,540
Net income
$
4,162
$
5,585
$
6,368
$
10,182
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.14
$
0.18
$
0.28
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.14
$
0.18
$
0.28
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
34,985
34,708
34,931
34,670
Diluted
34,985
34,708
34,931
34,670
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,171
$
52,379
Accounts receivable, net
6,053
4,176
Inventories
51,185
49,960
Income taxes receivable
154
439
Retirement plan assets
19,064
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,509
3,040
Total current assets
131,136
109,994
Property, plant and equipment, net
23,210
24,247
Goodwill
3,308
3,308
Other intangibles, net
465
465
Deferred income taxes
10,126
9,729
Retirement plan assets
-
18,489
Other long-term assets
5,000
5,015
Total assets
$
173,245
$
171,247
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
7,154
$
5,499
Retirement plan liabilities
22,252
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
14,880
13,425
Total current liabilities
44,286
18,924
Retirement plan liabilities
-
21,667
Other long-term liabilities
1,728
1,653
Total liabilities
46,014
42,244
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
3,499
3,471
Capital in excess of par value
-
-
Retained earnings
123,732
125,532
Total stockholders' equity
127,231
129,003
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
173,245
$
171,247
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
6,368
$
10,182
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,576
1,384
Working capital
(1,192)
6,799
Other operating activities
2,413
1,372
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
9,165
|
|
|
19,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(523)
|
|
|
(1,661)
|
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(523)
|
|
|
(1,661)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(9,795)
|
|
|
(33,990)
|
|
|
Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired
|
|
|
(1,055)
|
|
|
(907)
|
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
(10,850)
|
|
|
(34,897)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(2,208)
|
|
|
(16,821)
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
52,379
|
|
|
71,952
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
50,171
|
|
$
|
55,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
Marine Products Corporation has used the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting EBITDA and EBITDA margin enables investors to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods without regard to changes in our capital structure. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Marine Products' liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, Marine Products' definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on Marine Products Corporation's investor website, which can be found on the Internet at .
|
Appendix A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,162
|
|
|
$
|
5,585
|
|
$
|
6,368
|
|
$
|
10,182
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Income tax provision
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
2,540
|
Add: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
1,384
|
Less: Interest income, net
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
1,730
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
5,598
|
|
|
$
|
6,452
|
|
$
|
9,000
|
|
$
|
12,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
67,698
|
|
|
$
|
69,547
|
|
$
|
126,700
|
|
$
|
138,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin(1)
|
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin(1)
|
|
|
8.3 %
|
|
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by net sales. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by net sales.
|
Appendix B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
9,165
|
|
$
|
19,737
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(523)
|
|
|
(1,661)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
8,642
|
|
$
|
18,076
SOURCE Marine Products CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment