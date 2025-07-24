RPC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)
2Q:25
U.S. rig count (avg)
Oil price ($/barrel)
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
2Q:25 Consolidated Financial Results (sequential comparisons versus 1Q:25)
Revenues were $420.8 million, up 26%. Revenues for pressure pumping, the Company's largest service line, were down 18%, while all other service lines, excluding Pintail's wireline, increased. Within the Technical Services segment, pressure pumping remained the most challenged, impacted by weather, non-pumping non-productive time and customer startup delays that created unexpected white space, particularly in the month of June. Coiled tubing and downhole tools saw the biggest organic increases versus the prior quarter outside of wireline. Within the Support Services segment, rental tools had a 17% sequential increase during the quarter.
Cost of revenues , which excludes depreciation and amortization of $36.6 million, was $317.7 million, up from $243.9 million. These costs increased 30% during the quarter. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Pintail offset in part by lower pressure pumping activity and change in job mix.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $40.8 million, down from $42.5 million; as a percent of revenues, SG&A decreased 310 basis points to 9.7% due to a reduction in employment cost related items and SG&A cost leverage from Pintail's revenue contribution.
Acquisition related employment costs were approximately $6.6 million during 2Q:25 and represent non-cash accounting adjustments related to the Pintail acquisition that are contingent upon continued employment. Acquisition related employment costs totaling $78.6 million are expected to be recognized equally over 12 quarters, representing the contingent service periods.
Interest income totaled $1.6 million, down from the previous quarter, reflecting reduced cash balances after the Pintail acquisition.
Interest expense totaled $1.0 million, up from the previous quarter as a result of the seller note issued in conjunction with the Pintail acquisition.
Income tax provision was $7.2 million, or 41.3% of income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was unusually high mainly due to the Acquisition related employment costs which contributed to a lower pre-tax income and are largely non-deductible.
Net income and diluted EPS were $10.1 million and $0.05, respectively, versus $12.0 million and $0.06, respectively, in 1Q:25. Net income margin decreased 120 basis points sequentially to 2.4%.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS were $17.5 million and $0.08, respectively, versus $12.0 million and $0.06, respectively, in 1Q:25. Adjusted net income margin increased 60 basis points sequentially to 4.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $65.6 million, up from $48.9 million, due primarily to the contribution from the Pintail acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points sequentially to 15.6%.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Cash and cash equivalents were $162.1 million at the end of the second quarter, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility.
Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $92.9 million and $17.6 million, respectively, year-to-date through 2Q:25.
Payment of dividends totaled $17.5 million year-to-date through 2Q:25. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on September 10, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2025.
Share repurchases totaled $2.9 million year-to-date through 2Q:25 all of which related to tax withholding for restricted stock vesting.
Segment Operations (sequential comparisons versus 1Q:25)
Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools, wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.
Revenues were $396.8 million, up 27%
Operating income was $21.1 million, up 51%
Results were driven primarily by the addition of Pintail
Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental tools, pipe inspection services and storage.
Revenues were $24.1 million, up 14%
Operating income was $4.6 million, up 74%
Results were driven by higher activity in rental tools and the fixed-cost nature of these service lines
|
Revenues:
Total revenues
Operating income:
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
|
(1,138)
|
|
|
(333)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
3,343
|
|
|
5,013
|
|
|
6,308
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
|
1,499
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
17,299
|
|
$
|
16,535
|
|
$
|
39,444
|
|
$
|
33,834
|
|
$
|
75,291
Conference Call Information
RPC, Inc. will hold a conference call today, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the quarter. Interested parties may listen in by accessing a live webcast in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website at . The live conference call can also be accessed by calling (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and using conference ID number 9842359. For those not able to attend the live conference call, a replay will be available in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website beginning approximately two hours after the call and for a period of 90 days.
About RPC
RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of America, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. In particular, such statements include, without limitation: our belief that our acquisition of Pintail Completions brings a scaled and high-quality company into our portfolio; our belief that Pintail's strong Permian operations are driven by a blue chip customer base and a highly regarded management team; our belief that Pintail builds on RPC's diversified portfolio of companies; our belief that the oilfield services market is challenged; our belief that the diversified service lines, customer base, and geographies across our company provide resiliency; our belief that our business leaders have responded to the difficult environment by focusing on efficiencies and cost improvements by passing on increased supplier costs and utilizing our balance sheet to opportunistically invest in the business; our belief that we can pass increased supplier costs to customers; our belief that competition continues to be intense; and our belief that we will remain disciplined and focused on returns. Risk factors that could cause such future events not to occur as expected include the following: the price of oil and natural gas and overall performance of the U.S. economy, both of which can impact capital spending by our customers and demand for our services; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; political instability in the petroleum-producing regions of the world; the actions of the OPEC oil cartel; our customers' drilling and production activities; the risk that our assessments, such as regarding the oversupplied nature of oilfield services, will turn out incorrect; and our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and/or other strategic investments or transactions. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations are contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
For information about RPC, Inc., please contact:
Joshua Large,
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
(404) 321-2152
[email protected]
Michael L. Schmit,
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Interest expense
|
|
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
LIABILITIES
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted revenues, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per shar, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare the operating performance of our core business consistently over various time periods, and in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating RPC's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, RPC's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted measures that exclude revenues and costs related to Pintail's performance allow for period to period comparison of our core, pre-acquisition business.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found at .
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted
Appendix B
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|
|
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted
|
Appendix C
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Appendix D
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
