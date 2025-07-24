Scientel Solutions Celebrates Anniversary At Its Global Headquarters With Tacos, Tequila & Technology Event

Scientel Solutions 5 Year Celebration Invite

Scientel Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Scientel Solutions)

AURORA, Ill., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions, a leading Universal Integrator providing innovative technology and communications solutions, is proud to celebrate five years at its Global Headquarters in Aurora, Illinois. To mark this milestone, the company will host a "Tacos, Tequila & Technology" celebration on Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

"Though Scientel has been in business for decades, reaching the five-year mark at our Aurora global headquarters is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the support of our local community," said Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO of Scientel Solutions. "We're excited to celebrate this milestone with everyone who has been part of our journey, not only over the last five years, but since the beginning."

The anniversary event will take place in an open-house format, at Scientel's state-of-the-art headquarters, and will feature:



Networking with industry partners and local leaders

Tours of the company's Network Operations Center Delicious taco food truck and tequila tasting

Scientel Solutions has expanded its workforce, broadened its national footprint with offices across the country, and continued its commitment to giving back. Looking ahead, Scientel remains committed to connecting, protecting, and innovating for the communities it serves.

They are inviting clients, partners, and community members to join them for an afternoon of celebration and connection.

Event Details:

What: 5-Year Anniversary Celebration – Tacos, Tequila & Technology

When: Thursday, September 25th, 2025

Where: 2021 North Eola Road Aurora, IL 60502

Register Here:

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees & Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL, with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe, with capabilities to service clients globally.

Visit them at:

SOURCE Scientel Solutions

