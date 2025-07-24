India-UK Trade Deal: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech In London On Trade, Expansionism And Terrorism
PM Modi is on a four-day visit to the UK and the Maldives , his fourth visit to the UK. Modi also invited his UK counterpart to visit India.Also Read | PM Modi in London LIVE: India and UK sign free trade agreement
Speaking after the formal signing of the trade deal, PM Modi said he was delighted that the two nations had signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement after several years of hard work.
Here are the top quotes from PM's remarks in London:
1- Today marks a historic day in our relations. I am delighted that after the hard work of several years, today our two nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement .'Not Just Economic Agreement'
-This Agreement is not just an economic agreement but also a plan for shared prosperity. On one side, Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK.
2- This agreement will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen and MSME sector. On the other hand, for the people of India and industry, products made in the UK, like medical devices, will be available at reasonable and affordable prices.
-New opportunities will be created in the British market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry.Fight Against Terrorism
3- We are united in our view that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism .
4- We also agree that forces with extremist ideologies cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms
5- Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account
6- Our security agencies will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as the extradition of economic offendersNot expansionism
7- Demand of today's era is not expansionism, but development.
-Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential.Also Read | India-UK FTA deal: Today is a historic day in India-UK relations, says PM Modi
8- We have continued to share views on peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in West Asia.Today marks a historic day in our relations. I am delighted that after the hard work of several years, today our two nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement India Plane Crash
9- Among the people who died in the accident in Ahmedabad last month, there were many UK nationals as well. We express our condolences to their families. People of Indian origin who live in the UK act as a living bridge in our relations.
10- They did not just bring curry from India but also creativity, commitment, and character. Their contribution is not restricted to the UK economy but is also reflected in the culture, sports, and public service of the UK.
(With agency inputs)Key Takeaways
- The India-UK trade deal aims to significantly enhance bilateral trade by 2030. The agreement promises mutual economic benefits for both nations, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing. Cooperation on counter-terrorism and respect for sovereignty are key components of the deal.
