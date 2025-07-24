India-UK FTA: 'Win-Win For Both Countries, Boost To Economic Activity - How Business Leaders Are Reacting To Trade Deal

MENAFN - Live Mint) As India and the UK sign the 'historic' Free Trade Agreement, aiming to enhance bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030, prominent Indian business leaders have welcomed the development, calling it a major boost for trade, investment, and collaboration across key sectors such as energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Kartikeya Dube, Head of Country and Chairman, bp India, described the agreement as“a great step towards enhancing trade relationship between two partner nations.”

He added,“This will not only enhance easier trade of goods and services but will also enable a seamless flow of talent and expertise. In the energy sector, this will encourage collaborations and investments, including renewables.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, hailed the deal as more than just a trade pact.

“This landmark UK-India trade deal is more than an economic milestone – it's a bold vision for shared prosperity and innovation,” he said.

“It opens new doors for collaboration in clean energy, advanced tech, and sustainable manufacturing.”

He further added,“At Mahindra, we see this as a powerful platform to deepen global partnerships and drive inclusive, future-ready growth. It also signals India's growing leadership in shaping a new era of global cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Ltd., in a video message, praised the leadership of both nations.

“I congratulate PM Modi and PM Starmer for this historic agreement. This is a great achievement between Britain and India as they walk down the progressive path. A lot of hard work has gone into it.”

Calling it a“win-win” for both countries, Agarwal stated,“The FTA will boost economic activity and create many more jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship in both countries. This will help both countries to increase trade by at least $20 billion.”