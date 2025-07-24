FDA Recalls - Before You Start, And After You Finish (2-Day Online Training Course With 12 RAC Credits: October 15-16, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls - Before You Start, and After You Finish" training has been added tooffering.

This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy. You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again. Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.

Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.

You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up or a regulatory action, and in some cases a legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business. A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.

Learning Objectives



Understand FDA's recall authority and policy

Learn how to manage recalls under FDA oversight

Learn how to interact with FDA

See how to develop health risk determinations

Learn critical recall strategy components Manage possible FDA enforcement actions

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:



Recall managers

Quality assurance managers

Regulatory affairs directors

Risk and product liability managers

Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers Own label distributors

Companies and departments:



Manufacturers

Own Label Distributors

Importers

Healthcare institutions

Nursing homes Medical practice groups

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

FDA's Regulatory Authority



Recall Regulations

Voluntary recall: 21 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Part 7

Mandatory recall actions

21 C.F.R. Part 810 21 C.F.R. Part 806

Recall Classification



Violation of the law

Risk to Health

Precedents

Exemptions

Stock Recovery

Product Withdrawal Product Improvement

Recalls and Risk to Health



Risk to health categories

Death

Serious injury / serious illness

Non-reversible / reversible

May cause, if it were to recur

Remote possibility

Health Hazard Evaluation for Recall Classification

FDA's internal evaluation

Vulnerable subpopulations

Scoring

Participants

Industry HHE equivalent FDA's recall database

Day 2

FDA's Recall Procedures



Understanding FDA's program and implementation

FDA's agency-wide recall procedures

The FDA's investigator's job

Preparing a recall strategy

Preparing for FDA oversight

Recall notification to FDA's District Office

Recall notification to the public

Root cause identification Correction and Prevent Action (CAPA)

FDA inspectional Follow-up

Enforcement: FDA Administrative and Legal Remedies

Speaker:

Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

