Bread Financial Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss results. A link to the conference call will be available at the company's investor relations website, and a replay will also be available there following the call.
About Bread Financial ®
Bread Financial ® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.
To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .
Contacts
Brian Vereb - Investor Relations
...
Susan Haugen - Investor Relations
...
Rachel Stultz - Media
...
