Sinologists From 31 Countries Engage With Chinese Writers On Literary Exchange

NANJING, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 21, the 7th International Sinologists Conference on Translating Chinese Literature opened in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Jointly hosted by the China Writers Association and the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, the symposium aims to enhance literary exchange between China and the rest of the world and to promote broader international recognition of Chinese literature and culture. A total of 39 sinologists from 31 countries and 39 Chinese writers participated in the event.

Since its launch 15 years ago, the International Sinologists Conference on Translating Chinese Literature has witnessed steady growth. Over the years, the global community of sinologists and translators devoted to Chinese literature has continued to expand, attracting more friends from around the world. The dialogue between Chinese and world literature has become increasingly profound -- serving as a testament to the thriving development of Chinese literature.

Following the opening ceremony, nine guests gave keynote speeches on the theme "Translating Toward the Future." They emphasized that translation is the foundation of collaboration and a driving force behind human progress. Without translation, there would be no exchange of ideas, no trade or diplomacy, and no such thing as world literature. "Translating toward the future" is not about speed -- it is about depth. It is the depth of original works, the precision of translation, and the professionalism of editing that truly enable literature to go global, take root abroad, and be passed on to future generations.

As a UNESCO City of Literature, Nanjing boasts 150 museums and 796 brick-and-mortar bookstores spread across the city. More than 600 grassroots reading groups have helped make reading a way of life, while a wide range of cultural events continues to weave literary classics into everyday experiences. This cultural atmosphere has not only nurtured the "Contemporary Nanjing Writers Group" and a new wave of online literature creators, but has also given rise to new sectors such as literary IP development and digital publishing. Together, they depict a vivid picture of literature and urban life coexisting in harmony.

