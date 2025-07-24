Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 July 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 28 July 2025

Effective from 28 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 28 July 2025 to 27 October 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 28 July 2025: 3.1250% pa

DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 28 July 2025: 5.8367% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

