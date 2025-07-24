403
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: From Tariff Cuts To Social Security Relief For Indian Workers
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a landmark moment for India-UK relations, the two countries on Thursday, July 24, signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), opening the door to expanded bilateral trade and increased investment on both sides. The Free Trade Agreement will not only make several British imports – cars, liquor, and cosmetics – cheaper in India, but also reduce tariffs on all exports to the country.
FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK will exempt at least 75,000 Indians working in the UK from social security payments for three years Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA would allow duty-free access for 99 per cent of Indian exports, unlocking $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors. The India-UK FTA offers duty-free exports on nearly 95 per cent of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from zero duty on 99% of marine exports MSME workers – including artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers in textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, toys, and marine products – to benefit from the newly signed deal between India and the UK India's seafood shrimp, tuna, fishmeal gets zero-duty entry to the UK's $5.4 billion marine market Zero tariffs on textiles The signed deal will cut tariff on British whisky, gin, soft drinks, lamb, cars, medical devices and more products bring imported into India The deal will also have an impact on manufacturing-intensive sectors like engineering goods, electronics, pharma, chemicals, food processing, and plastics Indian firms and freelancers to get access to 36 service sectors with no Economic Needs Test Chefs, yoga instructors, and artists to benefit from enhanced mobility to the UK FTA to offer simplified customs, equal treatment and procurement access. MSMEs can now bid for the UK government contracts Youth in IT, services, and education will gain from easier access to the UK's high-value markets In return, the UK will cut tariffs on clothes, footwear and food products including frozen prawns from India.
