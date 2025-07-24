Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: From Tariff Cuts To Social Security Relief For Indian Workers

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: From Tariff Cuts To Social Security Relief For Indian Workers


2025-07-24 07:01:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a landmark moment for India-UK relations, the two countries on Thursday, July 24, signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), opening the door to expanded bilateral trade and increased investment on both sides. The Free Trade Agreement will not only make several British imports – cars, liquor, and cosmetics – cheaper in India, but also reduce tariffs on all exports to the country.

FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK will exempt at least 75,000 Indians working in the UK from social security payments for three years
  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA would allow duty-free access for 99 per cent of Indian exports, unlocking $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors.
  • The India-UK FTA offers duty-free exports on nearly 95 per cent of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from zero duty on 99% of marine exports
  • MSME workers – including artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers in textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, toys, and marine products – to benefit from the newly signed deal between India and the UK
  • India's seafood shrimp, tuna, fishmeal gets zero-duty entry to the UK's $5.4 billion marine market
  • Zero tariffs on textiles
  • The signed deal will cut tariff on British whisky, gin, soft drinks, lamb, cars, medical devices and more products bring imported into India
  • The deal will also have an impact on manufacturing-intensive sectors like engineering goods, electronics, pharma, chemicals, food processing, and plastics
  • Indian firms and freelancers to get access to 36 service sectors with no Economic Needs Test
  • Chefs, yoga instructors, and artists to benefit from enhanced mobility to the UK
  • FTA to offer simplified customs, equal treatment and procurement access. MSMEs can now bid for the UK government contracts
  • Youth in IT, services, and education will gain from easier access to the UK's high-value markets
  • In return, the UK will cut tariffs on clothes, footwear and food products including frozen prawns from India.

MENAFN24072025007365015876ID1109841697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search