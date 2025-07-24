Owaisi Questions Govt Appeal After SC Stays Acquittal Of 2006 Mumbai Blast Accused

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court to stay the Bombay High Court's judgement acquitting twelve accused people in connection with the 2006 Mumbai blasts. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi questioned the Central and Maharashtra governments on why they were filing the appeal when the accused had walked out as innocent people. "The SC has put a stay on the HC judgement and said that the accused who were released after 18 years will not be arrested again. I would like to ask the Central government and the Maharashtra government why they are filing this appeal when they have been found completely innocent. I also want to ask, if accused of the Malegaon blast, which is reserved for judgement, are acquitted, will you appeal then also?..." Owaisi told ANI.

Supreme Court Stays Bombay High Court Verdict

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court's judgement acquitting the twelve accused people in connection with the 2006 Mumbai train blasts. A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh clarified that the stay order would not affect the release of the accused persons from jail top courts' decision came on a plea filed by the Maharashtra government following the Bombay High Court's July 21 decision to acquit twelve persons who were accused in the 2006 train blasts.

Broader Legal Implications

During the hearing, the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra, sought a stay of the Bombay High Court judgement by contending that certain findings of the said verdict will affect other cases being probed by Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He also stated that other accused persons booked in MCOCA-related offences could use the said verdict to get relief in their cases SGI also informed the top-court bench that he's not seeking that the accused persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, who have been released from jail, be sent back to it hearing submissions, the top court stayed the Bombay High Court's judgement while clarifying that the stay would not affect the accused persons' release. (ANI)