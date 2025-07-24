5 Actresses Who Faced Plastic Surgery Failures Check Out Their Before And After Pics
To look beautiful, many actresses often get plastic surgery or fillers done on their faces. However, many actresses' faces get ruined while doing all this. In such a situation, let us know who those actresses are.
Uorfi Javed
Actress and social media star Uorfi Javed recently shared a video explaining that she had fillers removed from her face. This caused swelling, surprising many fans who noticed her significantly changed appearance.
Ayesha Takia
Ayesha Takia's facial appearance has changed noticeably over time, with many suspecting plastic surgery. However, she has never publicly admitted to undergoing any cosmetic procedures.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen has reportedly had plastic surgery to maintain her youthful looks. Though she hasn't publicly discussed it, the visible changes in her face suggest she's had cosmetic work done.
Sara Khan
Sara Khan underwent plastic surgery, but unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. Her face was severely affected, and she openly shared photos on social media to reveal the struggles she faced after the procedure.
Koena Mitra
Koena Mitra had nose surgery that unfortunately went wrong. It caused swelling and bone issues in her face, making it hard for her to smile and impacting her career significantly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment