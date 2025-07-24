5 Actresses Who Faced Plastic Surgery Failures Check Out Their Before And After Pics

To look beautiful, many actresses often get plastic surgery or fillers done on their faces. However, many actresses' faces get ruined while doing all this. In such a situation, let us know who those actresses are.

Uorfi Javed

Actress and social media star Uorfi Javed recently shared a video explaining that she had fillers removed from her face. This caused swelling, surprising many fans who noticed her significantly changed appearance.

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia's facial appearance has changed noticeably over time, with many suspecting plastic surgery. However, she has never publicly admitted to undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has reportedly had plastic surgery to maintain her youthful looks. Though she hasn't publicly discussed it, the visible changes in her face suggest she's had cosmetic work done.

Sara Khan

Sara Khan underwent plastic surgery, but unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. Her face was severely affected, and she openly shared photos on social media to reveal the struggles she faced after the procedure.

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra had nose surgery that unfortunately went wrong. It caused swelling and bone issues in her face, making it hard for her to smile and impacting her career significantly.