Tejashwi Yadav Ready To Apologise, But Why? Bihar Assembly
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he is ready to asapologise in the Bihar Assembly. He said, if he made any mistakes in last five years, then he is ready to admit them. He also criticised the Election Commission over the SIR row, questioning how infiltrator claims were made without legal basis.
