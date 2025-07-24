BREAKING: Missing Plane In Russia CRASHES Near Amur Region

The Angara Airlines passenger plane in Russia, earlier reported missing with 49 on board, has crashed in Amur region, as per the recent reports. Debris was found near the Chinese border, just kilometres from its destination. The aircraft had lost contact with air traffic control shortly before the crash.

