Is Hansika Motwani Getting Divorced After Two Years After Marriage? Read On

Star heroine Hansika Motwani has been married for only two years. Rumors are swirling that she's heading for a divorce. What's the truth?

Hansika Motwani entered the film industry at a very young age. The beauty became a heroine at 15. Hansika, who acted in several Bollywood films as a child artist, made her Tollywood entry with the film Desamuduru. This beauty, who did consecutive films in Telugu, could not shine in Tollywood later. With back-to-back flops, opportunities here dwindled.

Then the Tamil industry embraced Hansika. Hansika, who scored hit after hit with star heroes in Kollywood, completed 50 films before turning 30 and also hit a half-century. And when the opportunities as a heroine were decreasing in Kollywood, the beauty got married and cut down on films.

Hansika, who was introduced as a heroine with the film Mappillai starring Dhanush in Tamil, later acted opposite star heroes like Vijay, Surya, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi and became a star heroine in Kollywood in a short span of time. Hansika, who was initially chubby, later lost weight and became slim. After she lost weight, offers in films decreased.

Hansika fell in love with Sohail Kathuria and married him in 2022. This is Sohail Kathuria's second marriage. He first married Hansika's friend. But after falling in love with Hansika, he divorced his first wife and married Hansika. Their wedding took place grandly in an ancient fort in Rajasthan.

Even though Hansika has been married for two years, she posted a photo with her husband on Instagram for their first anniversary, but she hasn't posted any photos with him for a year after that. This led to rumors that there were quarrels between the two and they were living separately, and that Hansika could not get along with Sohail's family, which is very large, so they separated. It is reported that Hansika is currently living in her parents' house with her mother.

With the news of Hansika and Sohail's separation, questions are being raised whether they are going to get divorced. While Hansika has remained silent on this matter so far, Sohail Kathuria has given an explanation to the Hindustan Times.

He said that there is no truth in the news about them. However, he did not answer the question whether it is true that they are living separately, or whether there is any truth in the divorce news. This has created confusion among the fans. We have to see when there will be clarity on this matter.

Divorces are not new in the film industry. Many star couples have already divorced and are living separately. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya divorced after three years of marriage. Star hero Dhanush, who has been together for 18 years, separated from his wife Aishwarya and is living separately. GV Prakash and Sindhuvi also got divorced. Recently, Jayam Ravi approached the court for divorce from his wife Arthi. Many couples like this have separated and are living separately.