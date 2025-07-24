Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Q2 2025


2025-07-24 06:45:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 24 July 2025 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, and Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the members of the Management Board introduced the results of the second quarter of 2025. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at Reports & Financial key figures .

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • AS Tallink Grupp Q2 2025 Webinar Presentation

