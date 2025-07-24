Epson Introduces Paper Savings Estimator For Point-Of-Sale Printers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Receipts are printed millions of times a day in retail, but the cost, waste and opportunity loss often go unnoticed. For example, a fleet of 5,000 printers printing 100 12-inch receipts per day is estimated use over $1 million in receipt rolls," said John Choi, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This patented feature to Epson's POS printers shortens receipts without compromising text, distorting logos or requiring software changes."

Epson paper savings estimator tool allows customers to calculate paper and money savings options for POS printers.

Post thi

Epson's new online estimator tool helps show the potential savings of Epson's Advanced Paper Savings feature for Epson POS printers, which can lower paper usage and costs by up to 49%.2 Helping pay back the cost of the printer through less paper costs over its lifetime, the Advanced Paper Savings feature uses a combination of technology to reduce paper without distorting receipt layout, preserving logo clarity and text integrity. The feature brings fewer paper roll changes to businesses, allowing staff to focus more on serving customers and running operations efficiently.

Epson's Advanced Paper Savings receipt editing features include:



Minimizing empty space at the top and bottom of receipts

Reducing spacing between each line of text

Eliminating unnecessary blank lines between sections

Changing the typeface to take up less space without sacrificing readability Reducing the height of the barcode while still ensuring it can be scanned correctly

Epson's Advanced Paper Savings Estimator solution will be shown at RSPA RetailNOW from July 27-29 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas at Epson's booth, #415.

Availability

Epson's Advanced Paper Savings feature is available now for Epson's POS printers. Epson's paper savings estimator tool, where businesses can input information for receipt cost, printer fleet size, receipts per day and receipt length to see personalized savings estimates, can be found at .1

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Paper saving percentage varies per model and settings. Actual savings with vary.

2 Estimates are based on 10,000 printers printing 100 receipts/day. Cost based on $1.60 per 230-ft roll and 12-inch average receipt length. Actual savings will vary.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.