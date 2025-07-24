AR Glass Market Trends And Opportunities Forecast To 2030: Industry To Experience 59% CAGR

Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AR Glass Market by Standalone AR Glass, Tethered AR Glass, Markerless Augmented Reality, Marker-based Augmented Reality, Display, Sensor, Lens, Processor & Memory, Controller, Camera, Case & Connector and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AR glass market is projected to reach USD 9.98 billion by 2030, up from USD 0.98 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 59% during the forecast period. This substantial growth is driven by its increasing adoption in industrial and enterprise applications, enhancing productivity and efficiency through hands-free information access and remote collaboration.

Technological advancements, coupled with significant investments from major tech players, are making AR glasses more interactive and versatile for a variety of use cases. However, the market faces challenges such as high costs, data privacy concerns, and technical constraints like limited battery life and heat dissipation, which need to be addressed for continued expansion.

Commercial segment anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. In this segment, AR glasses are rapidly being adopted across retail, tourism, real estate, and hospitality to elevate customer engagement and service delivery, offering immersive brand experiences. They provide retail staff with real-time inventory access and enable virtual try-ons for consumers. In real estate and tourism, AR glasses facilitate virtual tours and digital overlays on physical spaces, creating a unique layer of interactivity that enhances customer engagement and decision-making. The growth in this segment is bolstered by decreasing hardware costs and developer tools for creating commercial AR content.

Marker-based AR segment expected to hold the second-largest market share. Marker-based AR, which uses predefined visual markers to trigger digital content overlays, is projected to maintain a significant market share. Its simplicity and precision make it suitable for varied applications in retail, education, and manufacturing, facilitating tasks such as guided workflows and training modules. The technology's ability to align digital content precisely with real-world objects enhances operational efficiency and is particularly advantageous in structured environments.

Asia Pacific projected to exhibit the highest CAGR. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the AR glass market, supported by robust digital infrastructure, growing technology adoption, and notable regional manufacturers like XREAL Inc., Rokid, and MEIZU. These companies are introducing affordable, feature-rich AR glasses, accelerating adoption across both industrial and consumer sectors. Government support for emerging technologies in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan further promotes market expansion, complemented by the deployment of 5G networks facilitating low-latency, real-time AR applications.

The report segments the AR glass market, forecasting its size by connectivity, component, technology, application, and region. It offers a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth, along with qualitative and quantitative insights. Leading market players with significant global presence include XREAL Inc. (China), Magic Leap Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and Rokid (China).

Reasons to buy the report: The report aids market leaders and new entrants by providing insights on approximate revenues and the competitive landscape, helping to formulate effective market strategies. It enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse, with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on forthcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Market Development: Information about lucrative markets across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Details of new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players such as XREAL Inc., Magic Leap Inc., and others.

