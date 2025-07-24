AR Glass Market Trends And Opportunities Forecast To 2030: Industry To Experience 59% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|275
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|0.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|9.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|59%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Adoption of AR in Industrial and Enterprise Applications Rapid Advances in Display and Sensor Technologies Increasing Investment in Advanced Technologies Surging Demand for Hands-Free Operations
- Lack of Robust and Scalable Software Ecosystem Latency and Real-Time Performance Barriers
- Expanding Applications in Healthcare and Aerospace & Defense Industries Integration with AI and Emerging Technologies Growing Preference for Hybrid and Remote Work Environments
Case Studies
- Sastesa Water Treatment Plant Uses Innovae's Saam Powered by Microsoft Hololens to Optimize Maintenance Workflows Clorox Implements Vuzix M400 Smart Glass to Optimize Manufacturing Site Audits TotalEnergies Integrates RealWear HMT-1Z1 Smart Glass with Microsoft Teams to Modernize Field Maintenance Chi Mei Medical Center Adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glass to Transform Emergency Response BMW Deploys RealWear HMT-1 Smart Glass Integrated with TeamViewer to Increase Service Efficiency
Companies Profiled
- Xreal, Inc. Magic Leap, Inc. Microsoft Seiko Epson Corporation Rokid Meizu RealWear Inc Rayneo Red Six Aerospace, Inc. Hong Kong Lawaken Technology Limited Vuzix Corporation Lenovo Optinvent Iristick N.V. ThirdEye XYZ Reality Ltd. Longan Vision Corp. Nimo Planet, Inc. Viture Inc. Even Realities Guangdong Virtual Reality Technology Co., Ltd. NuEyes Goolton Technology Co., Ltd. Dream Glass Everysight
