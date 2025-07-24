Africa's Business Heroes Unveils Top 50 Finalists for 2025 Edition Record-Breaking Number of Applications, Spanning all 54 African Nations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KIGALI, Rwanda, July 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) ( ), the flagship philanthropic initiative of the Alibaba Philanthropy, is proud to announce the Top 50 finalists of its 2025 Prize Competition-marking a record-breaking year for participation and regional representation.

This year, ABH received 32,000 applications , the highest in the competition's history, with submissions from all 54 African countries – reinforcing ABH's status as one of the continent's largest and most inclusive entrepreneurial competitions.

The 2025 Top 50 provides an overview of Africa's entrepreneurial landscape. African businesses are increasingly leveraging technology, including fintech, AI, and digital platforms, to transform sectors such as finance, education, and healthcare. Sustainability-driven innovations in agriculture and renewable energy address critical challenges while promoting eco-friendly growth. These trends have significant socio-economic impacts, fostering job creation, financial inclusion, and improved access to essential services. The data underscores opportunities in scalable, tech-enabled, and sustainable businesses poised to drive Africa's inclusive economic growth.

Now in its 7th year, ABH continues its mission to spotlight and empower entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and building a more inclusive and sustainable future for Africa. Each year, the competition awards US$1.5 million in grant funding to 10 outstanding entrepreneurs. In addition to funding, ABH provides the Top 50 finalists with capacity-building, mentorship, and enhanced exposure.

Dramatic Growth in Reach

The 2025 call for applications not only broke records in volume but also marked an over 300% increase in applications from countries traditionally underrepresented in pan-African competitions, including Algeria, Tunisia, Togo, Gabon, South Sudan, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Mauritius . This surge signals the deepening of ABH's grassroots appeal and accessibility, as well as reflecting the impressive health of entrepreneurship across the African continent.

Bringing ABH to the Continent: 9-City Roadshow

As part of its 2025 campaign, the ABH team embarked on an ambitious 9-city roadshow, connecting in person with entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders in Casablanca, Cairo, Addis Ababa, Kampala, Nairobi, Lagos, Accra, Abidjan and Dakar -the host city for this year's Semi-Finale, scheduled for September 10–11 .

These on-the-ground engagements reflect ABH's commitment to being more than a competition-it is a community-builder and ecosystem enabler. The roadshow activated local entrepreneurial ecosystems, engaged past ABH Heroes, hosted info sessions, and facilitated connections between investors, innovators, and changemakers.

Harnessing Technology to Scale Impact

2025 also marked a milestone in ABH's embrace of innovation. For the first time, ABH introduced ABi , its AI-powered co-host built on Qwen Turbo and first unveiled at the 6th ABH Summit & Finale held in Kigali in March 2025 , to enhance applicant experience and streamline operations. ABi supported the competition by providing real-time customer service to thousands of applicants and assisting in screening the eligibility of submissions-demonstrating how technology can improve both efficiency and inclusivity.

Celebrating the 2025 Top 50

The 2025 Top 50 finalists represent the next generation of African changemakers. They span 16 sectors and hail from 17 countries , with 36 % female representation and 10% Francophone entrepreneurs , reflecting ABH's ongoing commitment to gender and linguistic diversity. These entrepreneurs were selected for their bold solutions, measurable impact, and potential for scale across Africa.

As part of the next stage of the competition, the Top 50 will participate in the ABH Virtual Bootcamp , an intensive training program featuring workshops led by ecosystem leaders, investors, and ABH Heroes. Topics will include building resilient teams, investment readiness, leveraging AI, and digital marketing for growth.

“The 2025 ABH Prize has raised the bar, yet again. We are seeing greater depth, diversity, and innovation across the span of applications,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng , Managing Director, Africa at ABH.“This record-breaking year speaks to the relevance of ABH in every corner of the continent. These 50 finalists are solving real problems with global potential, and we're excited to amplify their work.”

In addition to training and mentorship, the Top 50 will benefit from media exposure and access to a dynamic network of ABH Heroes, alumni, and partners.

Looking Ahead

The Top 50 will now undergo a second round of evaluations through in-depth interviews with ABH Round 2 judges. 22 entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to undergo due diligence led by PlusVC . Those who advance will be revealed as the Top 20 finalists in August , before heading to Dakar for the Semi-Finale in September .

The Top 10 finalists selected in Dakar will then progress to the Grand Finale in Kigali in December , where they will compete for their share of US$1.5 million in grant funding and be crowned this year's Africa's Business Heroes.

To learn more about the 2025 ABH Top 50 finalists and the competition, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa's Business Heroes (ABH).

Infographic with locations of Top 50 finalists



Downloa

Shar

















Africa's Business Heroes Unveils Top 50 Finalists for 2025 Edition Record-Breaking Number of Applications, Spanning all 54 African Nations



Downloa

Shar





























For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

...

About Africa's Business Heroes:

Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) is the Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic initiative in Africa. It supports visionary entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries who are building inclusive and sustainable economies. Over 10 years, ABH will recognize 100 entrepreneurs, awarding them with grant funding, training, and a platform to amplify their stories. Each year, the Top 10 finalists compete in a televised pitch finale for a share of US$1.5 million.