Uorfi Javed Flaunts Filler-Free Look, Fans Applaud Her Confidence And Natural Beauty - WATCH

Uorfi Javed embraces her natural beauty after dissolving facial fillers, earning praise for her honesty and confidence following online trolling over her swollen face during the recovery process.

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and fearless personality, is once again making headlines, but this time for embracing her natural beauty. The actress, who has always been open about her cosmetic procedures, recently revealed she's dissolving all the fillers from her face. She even shared a video of the process with her fans, which led to noticeable swelling and a wave of online trolling.

However, Uorfi didn't let the criticism get to her. Instead, she shared another video on Instagram showing her face post-recovery, without any fillers or swelling. In the caption, she wrote, "All the trolling and the memes, honestly I had a good laugh. Here you go, this is my face without the fillers or swelling now... I've used a lip plumper here tho." Her honesty and confidence are now being praised by netizens, with many applauding her for showing her real self.

From Trolls to Compliments: Internet Reacts to Uorfi's Transformation

Initially, Uorfi was trolled heavily for her swollen face, but now the narrative is changing. Social media is filled with positive comments appreciating her natural beauty. Many fans are calling her brave for going public with such a personal transformation.

Uorfi began her career in TV shows like Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she truly rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Known for her quirky and daring fashion, Uorfi often grabs attention in paparazzi videos.

Recently, she appeared on Amazon Prime Video's reality show The Traitors India and walked away as the winner. Now, with her candid take on beauty and self-acceptance, Uorfi continues to inspire fans in a new way.