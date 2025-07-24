'Such A Mistake': Supreme Court Questions Actor Darshan's Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Reserves Order

Supreme Court of India has decided to wait before giving a final judgment on whether to cancel the bail of Kannada actor Darshan. He is one of the main accused in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

The case has shocked many people in Karnataka and across the country. The state government believes Darshan should not have been granted bail by the High Court and has asked the Supreme Court to step in.

Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old man, was found tortured and killed in a shocking case that drew public attention. Actor Darshan and others were arrested for their alleged role in the crime.

On December 13, 2024, the Karnataka High Court gave bail to Darshan and a few others. But the state government strongly disagreed with this decision and filed a case in the Supreme Court asking for the bail to be cancelled.

Hearing in Supreme Court

On Thursday, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan listened to both sides. After hearing their arguments, the judges said they would take some more time to think over the matter before giving a final decision. The order has been reserved, which means it will be given later.

The court also asked some of the accused to file their written arguments within a week

Supreme Court not happy with High Court's bail order

The Supreme Court raised serious doubts about how the Karnataka High Court granted bail. The judges said they were worried about the High Court's approach and asked whether the same method was used in other cases too.

The bench called the bail order possibly perverse, which means it may have been wrong or misused. One judge even said the High Court may not have used proper judgment while giving bail to the actor and others, says Live Law report.

"It is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power..." the top court said. It added, "A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable... but a high court judge!"

Top Court blames Pavitra's lawyer

In a surprising moment during the hearing, the Supreme Court made a strong remark to the lawyer representing Pavitra, a woman connected to the case. The judge said,“All this has happened because of you. You are the root cause of the problem.”

Supreme Court has reserved its order and the decision on whether Darshan will continue to be out on bail or sent back to jail will come later.