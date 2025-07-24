Why Do Varicose Veins Appear? Simple Fixes Before They Become A Problem

We have noticed that our legs have blue or purple veins that are bulging and twisted. Varicose veins are what they are called, and they can be more than just a cosmetic problem. If you don't treat them right away, they could cause pain, swelling, changes in the skin, or even ulcers.

What are varicose veins?

Varicose veins are veins that have gotten bigger because the valves that let blood flow backward and pool, especially in the legs, have become weak or broken. The result is swollen veins that can be seen and may hurt.

What Causes Them?

Vein varicosity is caused by many risk factors:



Age: As we age, our veins become less elastic.

Gender: Women are more vulnerable, particularly as a result of hormones or pregnancy.

Family History: There is frequently a genetic component.

Extended Standing/Sitting: Jobs requiring little mobility may put more strain on veins.

Obesity: Vein strain is caused by excess weight.

Inactivity: The condition is made worse by poor circulation

Early Signs to Look Out for

Legs that hurt or feel heavy

Foot or ankle swelling

Burning, itching, or cramping feelings Veins that protrude visibly

Easy Home Repairs

Making lifestyle adjustments early on can help stop things from getting worse:



Remain Active: Blood flow is enhanced by swimming, cycling, and walking.

Lift Legs: Lowering the legs above the level of the heart lowers blood pressure.

Put on compression stockings, which lessen swelling and increase circulation.

Preserve a healthy weight: Promotes vein health. Take Breaks from Standing and Sitting: Get up and move every 30 to 60 minutes.

When to Get Medical Advice

See a vascular specialist if you have open sores, skin discoloration, or chronic leg pain. Chronic venous insufficiency is one of the complications that can result from varicose veins if they are not treated.

Advanced Medical Care Is Available

Today's treatments are minimally invasive because of medical advancements.

Radiofrequency or laser therapy

Sclerotherapy (vein-closing injections) and outpatient surgical options

These treatments provide long-lasting relief and a speedier recovery.

Particularly with today's sedentary lifestyle, varicose veins are common. Avoid waiting for symptoms to get worse. You can maintain the health and pain-free condition of your legs with prompt care and minor lifestyle adjustments.

Article by - Dr. Jitendra Nath Patnaik, Senior Consultant - Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar