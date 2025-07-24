Gujarat ATS Arrests Four Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorists From 4 States

Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Those held include Mohd Faiq (Delhi), Mohd Fardeen (Ahmedabad), Sefullah Kureshi (Modasa), and Zeeshan Ali (Noida). The arrests were made after coordinated intel, highlighting a deep-rooted terror link across multiple states.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.