Gujarat ATS Arrests Four Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorists From 4 States


2025-07-24 06:13:13
Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Those held include Mohd Faiq (Delhi), Mohd Fardeen (Ahmedabad), Sefullah Kureshi (Modasa), and Zeeshan Ali (Noida). The arrests were made after coordinated intel, highlighting a deep-rooted terror link across multiple states.

