Bengaluru Horror: 18-Year-Old College Girl Sexually Harassed In Market Accused Arrested

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of sexual harassment has come to light in East Bengaluru, where an 18-year-old college student was assaulted by a stranger while she was out shopping for daily necessities. The accused has since been arrested.

Harrowing Incident in Broad Daylight

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the assault took place between 7:45 pm and 8:00 pm on July 11. The girl, a resident of Nagawara, had informed her parents that she was stepping out to shop and took her scooter to a nearby market.

As she reached the shop, parked her scooter, and waited to cross the road, a stranger suddenly approached and hugged her from behind. When she protested, the man held her tightly and forcibly kissed her while touching her inappropriately.

Victim Escapes and Seeks Help

After a few minutes of resisting, the student managed to push the man away and ran towards her scooter. The accused chased her for some distance and even verbally abused her.

The girl then approached two passersby and explained what had happened. When the men turned to confront the assailant, he fled the scene.

Complaint Filed the Next Day

The traumatised girl rushed home and narrated the incident to her parents. The family approached the police the following day and filed an official complaint.

A senior police officer confirmed that the girl was left deeply shaken and scared to even leave her home. Police counsellors had to support and encourage her to revisit the location of the incident for a mahazar (spot investigation).

Police File Case and Arrest Accused

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):



Section 74: Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty

Section 75: Sexual harassment Section 78: Stalking

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Maruf Sheriff, aged 28, who owns a pet (bird) shop. He was arrested following an investigation based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Residents Demand Strict Action

Local residents have condemned the incident and urged authorities to take strict and exemplary action against such offenders.“Only when such perverts are punished severely will others fear the law,” said one resident.