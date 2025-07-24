Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mahindra Finance Q1: Stock At Inflection Point, Watch ₹245 Support Level, Says SEBI RA

Mahindra Finance Q1: Stock At Inflection Point, Watch ₹245 Support Level, Says SEBI RA


2025-07-24 06:12:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services delivered mixed earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY26), with higher bad loans offsetting rising profits and net income.

Q1 Earnings Highlights

The company's net profit rose 3% to ₹530 crore, boosted by an 18% jump in total income. Net interest margins held steady at 6.7%, while pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 19% to ₹1,353 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) increased 15% to ₹1.22 lakh crore.

However, asset quality slightly weakened: gross NPAs (Stage 3) ticked up to 3.8%, and credit costs rose to 1.9% of average assets. Disbursements inched up just 1% to ₹12,808 crore, hinting at demand saturation in key auto-financing segments.

Segment-wise, tractor financing grew 21%, while commercial vehicle and SME loan volumes contracted. The pre-owned vehicle segment saw modest 3% growth.

Capital adequacy remains strong with Tier-I ratio at 17.9%, boosted by the ₹3,000 crore rights issue. Yet, provision coverage ratio and rising write-offs flag caution, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

Technical Analysis

On the weekly chart, M & M Finance continues to consolidate within a falling channel, forming a horizontal base between ₹245 and ₹293, Sharma noted.

It recently tested the ₹245 support zone for the third time, an area that could mark either a rebound or a breakdown. The relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral around 47, and volumes are muted, suggesting indecision, the analyst said.

A breakout above ₹293 could signal a shift in the trend, while a breach below ₹245 could trigger a fresh downside move toward ₹220, he added.

The stock was down 0.8% at ₹256.90. Year-to-date, the shares have been rangebound, shedding 0.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

MENAFN24072025007385015968ID1109841569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search