Mahindra Finance Q1: Stock At Inflection Point, Watch ₹245 Support Level, Says SEBI RA
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services delivered mixed earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY26), with higher bad loans offsetting rising profits and net income.
Q1 Earnings Highlights
The company's net profit rose 3% to ₹530 crore, boosted by an 18% jump in total income. Net interest margins held steady at 6.7%, while pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 19% to ₹1,353 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) increased 15% to ₹1.22 lakh crore.
However, asset quality slightly weakened: gross NPAs (Stage 3) ticked up to 3.8%, and credit costs rose to 1.9% of average assets. Disbursements inched up just 1% to ₹12,808 crore, hinting at demand saturation in key auto-financing segments.
Segment-wise, tractor financing grew 21%, while commercial vehicle and SME loan volumes contracted. The pre-owned vehicle segment saw modest 3% growth.
Capital adequacy remains strong with Tier-I ratio at 17.9%, boosted by the ₹3,000 crore rights issue. Yet, provision coverage ratio and rising write-offs flag caution, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.
Technical Analysis
On the weekly chart, M & M Finance continues to consolidate within a falling channel, forming a horizontal base between ₹245 and ₹293, Sharma noted.
It recently tested the ₹245 support zone for the third time, an area that could mark either a rebound or a breakdown. The relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral around 47, and volumes are muted, suggesting indecision, the analyst said.
A breakout above ₹293 could signal a shift in the trend, while a breach below ₹245 could trigger a fresh downside move toward ₹220, he added.
The stock was down 0.8% at ₹256.90. Year-to-date, the shares have been rangebound, shedding 0.4%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment