Mahindra Finance Q1: Stock At Inflection Point, Watch ₹245 Support Level, Says SEBI RA

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services delivered mixed earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY26), with higher bad loans offsetting rising profits and net income.

Q1 Earnings Highlights

The company's net profit rose 3% to ₹530 crore, boosted by an 18% jump in total income. Net interest margins held steady at 6.7%, while pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 19% to ₹1,353 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) increased 15% to ₹1.22 lakh crore.

However, asset quality slightly weakened: gross NPAs (Stage 3) ticked up to 3.8%, and credit costs rose to 1.9% of average assets. Disbursements inched up just 1% to ₹12,808 crore, hinting at demand saturation in key auto-financing segments.

Segment-wise, tractor financing grew 21%, while commercial vehicle and SME loan volumes contracted. The pre-owned vehicle segment saw modest 3% growth.

Capital adequacy remains strong with Tier-I ratio at 17.9%, boosted by the ₹3,000 crore rights issue. Yet, provision coverage ratio and rising write-offs flag caution, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

Technical Analysis

On the weekly chart, M & M Finance continues to consolidate within a falling channel, forming a horizontal base between ₹245 and ₹293, Sharma noted.

It recently tested the ₹245 support zone for the third time, an area that could mark either a rebound or a breakdown. The relative strength index (RSI) remains neutral around 47, and volumes are muted, suggesting indecision, the analyst said.

A breakout above ₹293 could signal a shift in the trend, while a breach below ₹245 could trigger a fresh downside move toward ₹220, he added.

The stock was down 0.8% at ₹256.90. Year-to-date, the shares have been rangebound, shedding 0.4%.

