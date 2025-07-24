Ramcharitmanas Recital Made Mandatory At MP Police Training, BJP MP And Actor Arun Govil Praises Move

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and actor Arun Govil, best known for playing character of Lord Ram in television serial Ramayana, praised the Madhya Pradesh police's decision to mandate the recital of verses from Ramcharitmanas for its recruits, citing the epic's value in guiding social conduct.

Govil encouraged everyone to read and incorporate its teachings into their lives.

"Ramcharitmanas is more than just a religious book; it also serves as an excellent guide to the social conduct we should follow. Therefore, every person should read this and incorporate it into their lives," Arun Govil told ANI.

BJP MLA praises the move

Similarly, a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma, also praised the move, highlighting the benefits of Ramcharitmanas in building self-confidence and developing positive intentions towards others.

"With recitation of Ramcharitmanas, we develop goodwill towards others, vision becomes pure, self-confidence is strengthened, and we start thinking holistically. Lord Ram was such that he never gave pain to the world, despite being in pain himself. Therefore, when Ramcharitmanas is recited, the individual will benefit and can also work with determination for the welfare of others. Therefore, ADG's decision deserves praise," Rameshwar Sharma said.

The police directive

MP police trainees have been asked to collectively recite one or two chapters of Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping at Police Training Schools (PTSs) across the state.

The decision came as many applications from new recruits were received for a PTS change, seeking to pursue training courses at the PTS nearest to their homes. Following this, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh connected with Superintendent of Police (SP), PTSs and newly recruited officers and highlighted that Lord Rama spent 14 long years in exile, living in the Forest and if Lord Ram could spend 14 years in exile, then why the new recruits can't spend nine months in a PTS. They should focus on their training.

Additionally, he instructed that if possible then the new recruits should collectively recite one -two chapters of Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping, stating it is a treasure trove of wisdom, there is a path described for ideal value based living in it. ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh told ANI, "I gave them (new recruits) this example of Lord Ram so that new recruits should focus on training rather than paying attention to changing PTS. I have also asked them to read Ramcharitmanas, and take inspiration from it; it contains many key messages about how to live life."

Trainee on Ramcharitmanas Recital decision

A trainee at PTS Bhauri in Bhopal, Jishan Sheikh, spoke to ANI and said that he has no problem in reciting Ramcharitmanas as India is a secular country and there is a lot to learn in it.