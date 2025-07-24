Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-582 July 24 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-582 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-582 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-582 on July 24:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PT 409455

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 409455

PO 409455

PP 409455

PR 409455

PS 409455

PU 409455

PV 409455

PW 409455

PX 409455

PY 409455

PZ 409455

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PU 879661

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PU 757466

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0205 0450 0636 1909 2208 2407 2509 3239 4008 4079 4578 4849 5108 6282 6932 6939 8459 8881 8964 9355

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0991 5866 7299 7855 8853 9900

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0092 0811 0828 1128 1284 1456 1670 2132 2327 2663 2686 3478 3628 3752 4024 4192 4221 4769 5098 5121 5369 6021 7047 7267 9130 9281 9528 9620 9645 9934

7th Prize: Rs 500

9764 3905 3034 9279 3284 8844 2591 8282 1273 4818 9218 2339 8510 4264 6591 6402 9710 4009 9583 3470 0373 0655 4288 1123 9925 4602 8308 9567 7649 1270 6993 6250 7701 5684 6797 4313 3486 7426 4641 4692 5826 2978 0191 2458 1687 9656 1837 2473 8131 4750 5602 7679 6849 5376 7213 7564 9836 3982 5605 5432 7284 2000 0748 8651 2264 6978 0040 2170 7472 7002 4869 3533 4250 1313 2910...

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.