First Visuals! PM Narendra Modi Meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer In London

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, in London on Thursday, ahead of the anticipated signing of a landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The high-level meeting comes as both nations prepare to finalise a deal expected to significantly enhance bilateral economic relations and deepen strategic cooperation.

The bilateral meeting took place at the historic Hawtry Room, where the two leaders held a one-on-one discussion to finalise the contours of what is being described as India's most comprehensive trade pact and the UK's most significant post-Brexit deal.

Hours before meeting PM Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the India trade deal a 'Plan for Change in action'.

In a post on X, Starmer wrote, "A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment and growth here in the UK. It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses and puts money in the pockets of working people.

The UK-India trade deal is set to boost two-way trade by £25.5 billion each year, according to a statement from the British High Commission. It's also expected to create thousands of jobs, reduce tariffs, and give businesses in both countries better access to each other's markets.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit, both leaders are also likely to launch the UK-India Vision 2035 - a refreshed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that lays out a wider plan for working together on defence, technology, climate change, education, and national security.

“This landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain. It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses, and drive growth in every corner of the country,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in the statement.

He added that the agreement is part of his“Plan for Change” to help put more money in people's pockets and support families with the cost of living.



(With inputs from news agnecy ANI)