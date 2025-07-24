India And The UK Sign Free Trade Agreement: Keir Starmer Hails Deal With PM Modi, Says 'Biggest Since Leaving EU'
After signing the Free Trade Agreement with India, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said,“A landmark deal with India means jobs, investment and growth here in the UK.”
“It creates thousands of British jobs, unlocks new opportunities for businesses and puts money in the pockets of working people. That's our Plan for Change in action.”
After signing the Free Trade Agreement with India, Keir Starmer said the deal would raise living standards and boost wages in both countries by putting more money in the hands of working people.
“It is a deal that will bring huge benefits to both of our countries, boosting wages, raising living standards and putting more money in the pockets of working people. It is good for jobs, it is good for business, cutting tariffs and making trade cheaper, quicker and easier,” he said.
This is the biggest and economically most significant trade deal the UK has made since leaving EU: British PM Keir Starmer.INDIA-UK FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: KEY HIGHLIGHTS
According to the officials, the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff.
The FTA will also make it easier for British firms to export whisky, gin, cosmetics, medical devices, cars and other products to India.
