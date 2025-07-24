Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Min. Chairs Citizenship Cmte Meeting


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior announced that Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked from an individual in accordance with Articles 10 and 11 of the Citizenship Law, due to holding dual nationality.
Another individual stripped of their citizenship for obtaining it through forgery and fraud, while one person was stripped of citizenship, citing the state's "higher interest" as a reason, it added. (end)
