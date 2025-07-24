Dryden Gold Reports High-Grade Drill Results And More Visible Gold

Highlights:



Drill Hole DGR-25-011 intercepted 5.36 g/t gold over 5.00 meters including 12.70g/t gold over 1.90 meters at Jubilee

HW Drill Hole DGR-25-018 intercepted visible gold at 238 meters true depth in the HW at Jubilee

HW Drill Hole DGR-25-012 intercepted 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 meters near surface at Pearl

Drill Hole DGR-25-008 intercepted 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 meters near surface at Pearl Drill Hole DGR-25-005 intercepted 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 meters including 9.87 g/t over 0.90 meters defining a second high-grade gold structure at Pearl







Figure 1: Visible gold from hole DGR-25-018 at 238 meters true depth

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold comments, "We are extremely pleased with our continued drill success at the Gold Rock Target Area. The Elora Gold System continues to grow with new target opportunities emerging from the multiple stacked high-grade structures. Local grades continue to be very good with some spectacular grades like what we encountered in hole KW-25-003 . The emerging theme of multiple stacked structures, with little or no surface expression, is defining a much broader gold-bearing corridor. The new results at Pearl are very promising as they seem to show a broadening of the system, with wide well disseminated lower grade structures that include additional high-grade targets. We are now beginning to define a much more significant gold system at Gold Rock and are excited to test the expansion targets throughout the entire Gold Rock Camp. Within the district, drilling has begun on targets at Sherridon and channel sampling is progressing at Hyndman. Late summer and fall will be a very exciting time for Dryden Gold."







Figure 2: Gold Rock Target Area

Jubilee HW Zone

The company has drilled four holes to follow up on the initial discovery of hanging wall gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 that assayed 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters. These holes have confirmed multiple stacked structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Zone and three of the four holes intersected visible gold. Through this program, the Company is seeing significant D2 parallel mineralization, stacked structures as well as folding of the quartz veins. The Geology team is working with the oriented core and structural data to improve the interpretation of these newly identified hanging wall mineralized structures. Hole DGR-25-012 showed a promising intercept of 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 meters in this hanging wall area while hole DGR-25-011 and DGR-25-013 have assays pending, DGR-25-018 is currently being cut.

Jubilee Zone

The geology team is working with structural geologist Dr. Ben Frieman of the Colorado School of Mines on the controls of high-grade gold and predictability of the highest-grade areas within the Jubilee Zone. Jubilee holes DGR-25-005 and DGR-25-010 intersected favourable mineralization while other holes have delineated the local plunge of the zone. There are six holes pending on the Jubilee Zone testing the possible relationship between the highest-grade mineralization and the folding within the system.

Pearl Zone

New results from hole DGR-25-005 shows potential for another new zone adjacent to Pearl or simply a widening of the zone. The geology team will follow up this intercept of 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 meters including 9.87 g/t gold over 0.90 meters with more short holes along strike and on plunge. Hole DGR-25-008 follows up on the strike potential of the Pearl Zone as a shallow drill pierce point at approximately 35 meters true depth with wide mineralization of 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 meters (Figure 3). The geology team is also planning to drill test the open area between Jubilee and Pearl to further expand the Elora Gold System.







Figure 3: Jubilee and Pearl Zone - Contoured Long Section showing new results

Laurentian Zone

Initial testing at the Laurentian Zone was impacted by the drill hole intersecting the old mine workings. The team has now located the data for the mine and now has a much better understanding of the location of the historic mine. Targets are currently being developed to test around and below the old workings. The Laurentian Mine was the largest producing mine in the district with 20,000 tonnes being mined at over 14 g/t gold.

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights