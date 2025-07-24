Copper Fox Provides Update On 2025 Schaft Creek Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc.is pleased to provide the results of the 2024 geotechnical investigations and an update on 2025 activities at the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (SCJV). Teck Resources Limited (Teck) is the Operator of the SCJV and holds 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2025 Schaft Creek program is designed to complete a field program consisting of drilling and geophysical surveys to further investigate the areas designated for the rock storage facility (RSF), conduct archaeological and baseline environmental data collection, and complete required upgrades to the field camp facilities. In addition, a desktop compilation of technical data collected between 2021 and 2024, including metallurgical, geotechnical, archeological, and environmental data, will lead to a review to determine project readiness to progress to the prefeasibility study (PFS) stage (see news release dated January 30, 2025).

Highlights



Upgrades to the camp facilities including installation of solar array to supply clean, renewable electrical power are underway.

The 2025 drilling program has commenced south of the Liard zone and is intended to collect data in an area proposed for rock storage.

Archaeological investigations and baseline environmental data collection are in progress.

The 2024 report on geotechnical drilling and related geophysical and hydrogeological surveys has been received (see Geotechnical Investigation section below).

Coarse particle flotation testwork has been added to the geometallurgical studies, to better characterize the geometallurgical response from the Liard zone. Strengthening collaboration and engagement with the Tahltan Nation through the support of educational opportunities, youth athletics and cultural training is ongoing.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The data from the 2025 program is expected to provide critical geotechnical data in the area proposed as a rock storage facility and is critical infrastructure for the Schaft Creek project. The 2024 Geotechnical Investigation Report augments and supports the conclusions of the 2023 Geotechnical Report and makes recommendations for additional drilling to better assess pit slope conditions ahead of updating the current open pit design. The addition of coarse particle flotation to the geometallurgical study provides an opportunity to assess the potential of incorporating this process into the milling circuit to reduce power costs."

Geotechnical Investigation

Piteau Associates Engineering Ltd. managed the 2023 and 2024 Geotechnical Investigations. The 2024 program included geomechanical logging of the 2024 drill core, downhole geophysical surveys, packer testing, vibrating wire piezometer (VWP) installations, field and laboratory rock mechanics testing, data compilation, analysis and preliminary design.

Following the recommendation outlined in the 2023 Geotechnical Report, the 2024 program supported the progression of the geotechnical model for an updated open pit design and provided more confidence in the geotechnical domains outlined in the proposed open pit including in the "highwall" along the east and northeast side of the Schaft Creek deposit. The 2024 geotechnical data support the separate geotechnical domains outlined in 2023 each with recommended pit slope angles, ranging from 39° - 51° and the potential for 30-meter-high benches in the southwestern portions of the pit. The 2024 report recommends additional drilling to better characterize the geotechnical variability along the highwall portion of the Schaft Creek deposit and to confirm the geotechnical design within specific geotechnical domains.

Metallurgical Testwork

The addition of coarse particle flotation testwork to the geometallurgical studies provides an opportunity to investigate the potential to optimize the milling process and reduce power costs. The work is being completed by Teck at its facilities located in Trail, British Columbia under the direction of the metallurgical division of Teck.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer