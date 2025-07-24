Enemy Amasses Significant Number Of Troops, Equipment In Pokrovsk Sector Military Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, commenting on the current situation around Pokrovsk, Ukrinform reports.

"In this region, a partial information blackout is currently in effect due to ongoing operations aimed at eliminating and pushing back enemy forces. However, the grouping there [near Pokrovsk] is indeed massive - over 100,000 personnel across the entire Pokrovsk axis. The enemy is employing all available means, including aviation and equipment. This is one of the sectors where heavy equipment is still being used, and statistically, it is now a priority front due to the number of engagements happening there," Trehubov said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces aim to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the east. They have also resumed operations on the western side, where they suffered heavy losses during the winter.

"Given the scale of their current losses, it is evident that they are under a specific political directive and are pursuing it regardless of casualties - similar to what we see in the Novopavlivka sector. Still, despite the extremely tense situation, they are not achieving those objectives at this time," he said.

When asked about Russian attempts to advance between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka on the eastern flank, Trehubov noted that Russian forces are trying to move toward a settlement located between the two cities.

"There's considerable open terrain between those cities, which simplifies their tactical planning. Unlike their attempt to flank the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area from the west - which was not easy - here they have tried to exploit the operational space to push forward. They've made some progress, but not at the pace they had hoped. From what I understand, their objective remains to establish control over the Donetsk region - ideally this year, either over Pokrovsk or at least its outskirts," he said.

Trehubov added that, as of now, the occupiers have not fulfilled that objective, even though some localized advances have occurred.

"The fact that they are failing to meet their goals is due to the extremely tough and determined resistance of Ukraine's defenders," he said.