Azerbaijani FM Spotlights Educational Coop With Somalia Via Student Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Students from Somalia have studied in Azerbaijan in previous years as well, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali in Baku today, Trend reports.

"According to the agreement reached this year, 20 places have been allocated specifically for students from Somalia. I hope that this number will be increased in the future.

It's important for us to learn the views of the Somali state on what specialties the students should study in Azerbaijan," he noted.