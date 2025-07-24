Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Foresees Boost In Somalia Relations Following New Deals

Azerbaijan Foresees Boost In Somalia Relations Following New Deals


2025-07-24 06:07:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The agreements reached will lead to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, in Baku today, Trend reports.

"I informed the Somali minister about the situation in the region, the work being done in the liberated areas, the return of former internally displaced persons to their territories, and Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

It's very important to continue the political consultations held in Mogadishu in 2025 in the following years.

The agreements reached here will lead to the development of relations between our countries," he pointed out.

MENAFN24072025000187011040ID1109841514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search