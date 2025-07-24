Azerbaijan Foresees Boost In Somalia Relations Following New Deals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The agreements reached will lead to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, in Baku today, Trend reports.

"I informed the Somali minister about the situation in the region, the work being done in the liberated areas, the return of former internally displaced persons to their territories, and Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

It's very important to continue the political consultations held in Mogadishu in 2025 in the following years.

The agreements reached here will lead to the development of relations between our countries," he pointed out.