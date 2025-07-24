Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Somalia Spotlights Potential Areas Of Cooperation With Azerbaijan And Türkiye

Somalia Spotlights Potential Areas Of Cooperation With Azerbaijan And Türkiye


2025-07-24 06:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Somalia can cooperate with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in a number of areas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Türkiye and Somalia have very strong relations. We have relations in the fields of trade, security, and natural resources.

The three countries can cooperate in a number of areas.

Türkiye is a very good partner for us. We see the same attitude from Azerbaijan," he pointed out.

MENAFN24072025000187011040ID1109841511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search