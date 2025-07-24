Azerbaijan Applauds Dynamic Progress In Relations With Somalia
Bayramov mentioned the previous mutual visits and agreements.
" In the previous months, there were also many mutual visits.
For many years, the relations between the two countries have been developing based on mutual respect within the framework of international organizations and have brought great benefits to both sides.
Over the years, Somalia has been a member of the Contact Group established within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the issue of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia.
Our friends from Somalia have expressed their support for Azerbaijan's activities in the Non-Aligned Movement.
Last year, a close partnership was also established in the context of Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29.
Besides, last year, Somalia won the elections for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2025-2026 in a highly competitive environment. Azerbaijan has clearly expressed its support," he added.
