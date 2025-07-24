QAIA Sees Record 4.4M Passengers H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) -- The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has reported its highest-ever first-half passenger traffic, welcoming 4.4 million passengers during the first six months of 2025, according to Airport International Group's latest operational report.The airport processed 4,406,690 passengers in H1 2025, representing a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This milestone was driven by the restoration of regional and European routes and increased travel demand during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays. Aircraft movements totaled 36,331, marking a 2.2% year-over-year increase, while cargo volumes reached 32,086 tons, experiencing a 16.5% decline from the previous year.However, June 2025 presented challenges as regional tensions led to flight disruptions. The airport served 717,840 passengers in June, reflecting a 16.6% decrease compared to June 2024, with aircraft movements and cargo handling also declining by 19.6% and 27.5% respectively.QAIA demonstrated resilience through strategic airline partnerships and route expansion. flyadeal and Ajet returned to QAIA's network, while Royal Jordanian expanded its global reach with new routes to Damascus, Aleppo, Mumbai, and Washington D.C. Additionally, Libyan Wings and SunExpress commenced operations at the airport. These additions strengthen QAIA's position as a regional aviation hub and enhance connectivity across key international markets.A significant environmental milestone was achieved with the April inauguration of the Shams al Mattar Lil-Taqa Solar Farm, operated by Shams al Mattar lil-Taqa (Kawar Investment). The 4.8 MWac facility generates over 10.5 GWh of electricity annually, meeting nearly 25% of Airport International Group's operational energy requirements while reducing CO? emissions by approximately 12,000 tons yearly.This initiative positions QAIA among the largest solar-powered airports in the Middle East and North Africa region.Infrastructure improvements continued with Menzies Aviation and Aviation Handling Services opening a second 8,000 square meter air cargo facility in January, effectively doubling QAIA's cargo handling capacity and creating additional employment opportunities.The airport also enhanced passenger processing capabilities through the June trial launch of nine smart e-gates, with five installed in Arrivals and four in Departures, designed to expedite travel procedures for Jordanian citizens and improve operational efficiency during peak periods.QAIA's commitment to passenger satisfaction earned international recognition when it was named the "Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East" for the second consecutive time, based on the ACI World 2024 ASQ Survey. The airport also successfully renewed its Level 3 ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in February, further validating its service excellence standards.Community engagement expanded through the Airport International Group Foundation's 'Hirfati' vocational training center, which registered a 20% increase in applications. Six specialized courses benefited 75 participants across sectors including Fashion Design and Tailoring, Programming and Software Development, Health and Occupational Safety, Mobile Phone Maintenance, HVAC, and Warehouse Management. The airport also established a strategic partnership with Extime JCDecaux Airport to deploy innovative and sustainable advertising solutions throughout the terminal.Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group, reflected on the achievements: "The first half of 2025 emphasizes the enduring strength of QAIA as a vital national asset and a cornerstone of Jordan's air transport sector. In the face of regional adversity, we remained focused on growing our traffic and delivering impactful projects, innovative enhancements and passenger-centric services that uphold the highest international standards and shape QAIA into a welcoming airport that feels like home."Despite regional challenges affecting June performance, QAIA's strategic investments in infrastructure, sustainability, and passenger experience position the airport for continued growth throughout 2025.The foundations established during the first half of the year, including enhanced cargo capacity, renewable energy integration, and expanded airline partnerships, are expected to drive performance for the remainder of the year and beyond. Airport International Group operates Queen Alia International Airport under a public-private partnership with the Government of Jordan, serving as the kingdom's primary gateway for international air travel.