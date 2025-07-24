403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US President Pledges Tariff Cuts For Countries Opening Markets To US Goods
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump pledged to reduce tariffs for countries that open their markets to American products.
In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump wrote he will always waive tariffs if he can get major countries to open their markets to the United States of America.
He emphasized that it had been impossible to persuade countries to open their markets without using the great power of tariffs, adding that he will reduce tariffs only if countries open their markets. If they don't, he will impose more tariffs.
On Apr. 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on most countries worldwide, stating that tariff levels would vary by country. On Apr. 9, he suspended most tariffs for 90 days, excluding China, the US's second-largest trading partner.
According to recent reports, Trump has since announced trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Japan will face a 15% tariff under a new agreement, while the Philippines and Indonesia will be subject to 19% tariffs.
In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump wrote he will always waive tariffs if he can get major countries to open their markets to the United States of America.
He emphasized that it had been impossible to persuade countries to open their markets without using the great power of tariffs, adding that he will reduce tariffs only if countries open their markets. If they don't, he will impose more tariffs.
On Apr. 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on most countries worldwide, stating that tariff levels would vary by country. On Apr. 9, he suspended most tariffs for 90 days, excluding China, the US's second-largest trading partner.
According to recent reports, Trump has since announced trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Japan will face a 15% tariff under a new agreement, while the Philippines and Indonesia will be subject to 19% tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment