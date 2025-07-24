HONEYWELL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS UPDATES 2025 GUIDANCE
|
TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE 2
|
|
|
|
Previous Guidance
|
|
Current Guidance
|
Sales
|
|
$39.6B - $40.5B
|
|
$40.8B - $41.3B
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
2% - 5%
|
|
4% - 5%
|
Segment Margin
|
|
23.2% - 23.5%
|
|
23.0% - 23.2%
|
Expansion
|
|
Up 60 - 90 bps
|
|
Up 40 - 60 bps
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share3
|
|
$10.20 - $10.50
|
|
$10.45 - $10.65
|
Adjusted Earnings Growth3
|
|
3% - 6%
|
|
6% - 8%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
|
$6.7B - $7.1B
|
|
$6.7B - $7.1B
|
Free Cash Flow1
|
|
$5.4B - $5.8B
|
|
$5.4B - $5.8B
|
TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
Change
|
Sales
|
|
$10,352
|
|
$9,577
|
|
8 %
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 %
|
Operating Income
|
|
$2,114
|
|
$1,978
|
|
7 %
|
Operating Income Margin
|
|
20.4 %
|
|
20.7 %
|
|
-30 bps
|
Segment Profit1
|
|
$2,366
|
|
$2,199
|
|
8 %
|
Segment Margin1
|
|
22.9 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
-10 bps
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
$2.45
|
|
$2.36
|
|
4 %
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share1
|
|
$2.75
|
|
$2.49
|
|
10 %
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
|
$1,319
|
|
$1,371
|
|
(4 %)
|
Free Cash Flow1
|
|
$1,016
|
|
$1,112
|
|
(9 %)
|
TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES
|
|
2Q 2025
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
Change
|
Sales
|
|
$4,307
|
|
$3,891
|
|
11 %
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 %
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$1,098
|
|
$1,060
|
|
4 %
|
Segment Margin
|
|
25.5 %
|
|
27.2 %
|
|
-170 bps
|
INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$2,380
|
|
$2,506
|
|
(5 %)
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
- %
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$456
|
|
$477
|
|
(4 %)
|
Segment Margin
|
|
19.2 %
|
|
19.0 %
|
|
20 bps
|
BUILDING AUTOMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$1,826
|
|
$1,571
|
|
16 %
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 %
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$479
|
|
$397
|
|
21 %
|
Segment Margin
|
|
26.2 %
|
|
25.3 %
|
|
90 bps
|
ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$1,837
|
|
$1,604
|
|
15 %
|
Organic1 Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 %
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$443
|
|
$405
|
|
9 %
|
Segment Margin
|
|
24.1 %
|
|
25.2 %
|
|
-110 bps
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
|
2
|
|
Segment margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment margin or adjusted EPS. We therefore, do not present a guidance range, or a reconciliation to, the nearest GAAP financial measures of operating margin or EPS.
|
3
|
|
Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes items identified in the non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted EPS at the end of this release, and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market.
About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .
Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.
We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, a standalone, publicly traded company, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, a standalone, publicly traded company, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the consummation of the spin-off of the Advanced Materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials, the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies, and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, which can affect our performance in both the near and long term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.
This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:
-
Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis;
Segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis;
Organic sales growth;
Free cash flow; and
Adjusted earnings per share.
Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Product sales
|
$ 7,119
|
|
$ 6,477
|
|
$ 13,764
|
|
$ 12,740
|
Service sales
|
3,233
|
|
3,100
|
|
6,410
|
|
5,942
|
Net sales
|
10,352
|
|
9,577
|
|
20,174
|
|
18,682
|
Costs, expenses and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
4,548
|
|
4,247
|
|
8,799
|
|
8,282
|
Cost of services sold
|
1,781
|
|
1,609
|
|
3,567
|
|
3,157
|
Total Cost of products and services sold
|
6,329
|
|
5,856
|
|
12,366
|
|
11,439
|
Research and development expenses
|
481
|
|
382
|
|
920
|
|
742
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,428
|
|
1,361
|
|
2,789
|
|
2,663
|
Impairment of assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
Other (income) expense
|
(87)
|
|
(246)
|
|
(287)
|
|
(477)
|
Interest and other financial charges
|
330
|
|
250
|
|
616
|
|
470
|
Total costs, expenses and other
|
8,481
|
|
7,603
|
|
16,419
|
|
14,837
|
Income before taxes
|
1,871
|
|
1,974
|
|
3,755
|
|
3,845
|
Tax expense
|
302
|
|
414
|
|
719
|
|
810
|
Net income
|
1,569
|
|
1,560
|
|
3,036
|
|
3,035
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(1)
|
|
16
|
|
17
|
|
28
|
Net income attributable to Honeywell
|
$ 1,570
|
|
$ 1,544
|
|
$ 3,019
|
|
$ 3,007
|
Earnings per share of common stock - basic
|
$ 2.46
|
|
$ 2.37
|
|
$ 4.70
|
|
$ 4.62
|
Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution
|
$ 2.45
|
|
$ 2.36
|
|
$ 4.67
|
|
$ 4.59
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
637.5
|
|
650.2
|
|
642.8
|
|
651.3
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution
|
640.9
|
|
654.2
|
|
646.3
|
|
655.5
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
Net sales
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Aerospace Technologies
|
$ 4,307
|
|
$ 3,891
|
|
$ 8,479
|
|
$ 7,560
|
Industrial Automation
|
2,380
|
|
2,506
|
|
4,758
|
|
4,984
|
Building Automation
|
1,826
|
|
1,571
|
|
3,518
|
|
2,997
|
Energy and Sustainability Solutions
|
1,837
|
|
1,604
|
|
3,398
|
|
3,129
|
Corporate and All Other
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
21
|
|
12
|
Total Net sales
|
$ 10,352
|
|
$ 9,577
|
|
$ 20,174
|
|
$ 18,682
|
Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
Segment profit
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Aerospace Technologies
|
$ 1,098
|
|
$ 1,060
|
|
$ 2,197
|
|
$ 2,095
|
Industrial Automation
|
456
|
|
477
|
|
880
|
|
951
|
Building Automation
|
479
|
|
397
|
|
919
|
|
747
|
Energy and Sustainability Solutions
|
443
|
|
405
|
|
789
|
|
708
|
Corporate and All Other
|
(110)
|
|
(140)
|
|
(161)
|
|
(208)
|
Total Segment profit
|
2,366
|
|
2,199
|
|
4,624
|
|
4,293
|
Interest and other financial charges
|
(330)
|
|
(250)
|
|
(616)
|
|
(470)
|
Interest income1
|
79
|
|
110
|
|
169
|
|
215
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles2
|
(133)
|
|
(85)
|
|
(269)
|
|
(155)
|
Impairment of assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(15)
|
|
-
|
Stock compensation expense3
|
(57)
|
|
(55)
|
|
(118)
|
|
(108)
|
Pension ongoing income4
|
85
|
|
140
|
|
240
|
|
285
|
Pension mark-to-market expense
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(14)
|
|
-
|
Other postretirement income4
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
8
|
|
10
|
Repositioning and other charges5,6
|
(39)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(84)
|
|
(137)
|
Other expense7
|
(104)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(170)
|
|
(88)
|
Income before taxes
|
$ 1,871
|
|
$ 1,974
|
|
$ 3,755
|
|
$ 3,845
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Amounts included in Other (income) expense.
|
2
|
|
Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold.
|
3
|
|
Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
4
|
|
Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold (service cost component), Selling, general and administrative expenses (service cost component), Research and development expenses (service cost component), and Other (income) expense (non-service cost component).
|
5
|
|
Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other (income) expense.
|
6
|
|
Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses.
|
7
|
|
Amounts include the other components of Other (income) expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 10,349
|
|
$ 10,567
|
Short-term investments
|
328
|
|
386
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $331 and $314, respectively
|
8,823
|
|
7,819
|
Inventories
|
7,013
|
|
6,442
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
1,365
|
Other current assets
|
1,454
|
|
1,329
|
Total current assets
|
27,967
|
|
27,908
|
Investments and long-term receivables
|
1,427
|
|
1,394
|
Property, plant and equipment-net
|
6,405
|
|
6,194
|
Goodwill
|
23,804
|
|
21,825
|
Other intangible assets-net
|
7,356
|
|
6,656
|
Insurance recoveries for asbestos-related liabilities
|
166
|
|
171
|
Deferred income taxes
|
229
|
|
238
|
Other assets
|
11,065
|
|
10,810
|
Total assets
|
$ 78,419
|
|
$ 75,196
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 7,111
|
|
$ 6,880
|
Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|
6,271
|
|
4,273
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
74
|
|
1,347
|
Accrued liabilities
|
8,163
|
|
8,348
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
|
408
|
Total current liabilities
|
21,619
|
|
21,256
|
Long-term debt
|
30,167
|
|
25,479
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,894
|
|
1,787
|
Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions
|
109
|
|
112
|
Asbestos-related liabilities
|
1,243
|
|
1,325
|
Other liabilities
|
6,733
|
|
6,076
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
7
|
|
7
|
Shareowners' equity
|
16,647
|
|
19,154
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity
|
$ 78,419
|
|
$ 75,196
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 1,569
|
|
$ 1,560
|
|
$ 3,036
|
|
$ 3,035
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(1)
|
|
16
|
|
17
|
|
28
|
Net income attributable to Honeywell
|
1,570
|
|
1,544
|
|
3,019
|
|
3,007
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
198
|
|
163
|
|
372
|
|
329
|
Amortization
|
206
|
|
146
|
|
406
|
|
271
|
Loss on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets
|
30
|
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
-
|
Impairment of assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
Repositioning and other charges
|
39
|
|
44
|
|
84
|
|
137
|
Net payments for repositioning and other charges
|
(91)
|
|
(87)
|
|
(195)
|
|
(211)
|
Pension and other postretirement income
|
(89)
|
|
(144)
|
|
(234)
|
|
(295)
|
Pension and other postretirement benefit payments
|
(7)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(15)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
57
|
|
55
|
|
118
|
|
108
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(12)
|
|
(39)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(36)
|
Other
|
(113)
|
|
(28)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(186)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(494)
|
|
(202)
|
|
(918)
|
|
(149)
|
Inventories
|
(323)
|
|
63
|
|
(504)
|
|
(77)
|
Other current assets
|
(185)
|
|
(113)
|
|
(150)
|
|
(50)
|
Accounts payable
|
353
|
|
(42)
|
|
204
|
|
(423)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
553
|
|
227
|
|
430
|
|
(338)
|
Income taxes
|
(373)
|
|
(209)
|
|
(393)
|
|
(253)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,319
|
|
1,371
|
|
1,916
|
|
1,819
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(303)
|
|
(259)
|
|
(554)
|
|
(492)
|
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
23
|
|
-
|
Increase in investments
|
(330)
|
|
(230)
|
|
(681)
|
|
(468)
|
Decrease in investments
|
415
|
|
237
|
|
753
|
|
392
|
(Payments) receipts from settlements of derivative contracts
|
(290)
|
|
33
|
|
(415)
|
|
76
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(2,158)
|
|
(4,913)
|
|
(2,163)
|
|
(4,913)
|
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash transferred
|
1,157
|
|
-
|
|
1,157
|
|
-
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
(1,509)
|
|
(5,132)
|
|
(1,880)
|
|
(5,405)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|
7,008
|
|
4,770
|
|
11,863
|
|
6,993
|
Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings
|
(6,577)
|
|
(2,019)
|
|
(9,990)
|
|
(4,489)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
56
|
|
165
|
|
98
|
|
309
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
3,989
|
|
-
|
|
4,035
|
|
5,710
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
(1,265)
|
|
(32)
|
|
(1,309)
|
|
(605)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(1,702)
|
|
(529)
|
|
(3,604)
|
|
(1,200)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(747)
|
|
(743)
|
|
(1,479)
|
|
(1,446)
|
Other
|
(3)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(35)
|
|
26
|
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|
759
|
|
1,602
|
|
(421)
|
|
5,298
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
123
|
|
(21)
|
|
167
|
|
(61)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
692
|
|
(2,180)
|
|
(218)
|
|
1,651
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
9,657
|
|
11,756
|
|
10,567
|
|
7,925
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 10,349
|
|
$ 9,576
|
|
$ 10,349
|
|
$ 9,576
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.
Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are urged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Honeywell's business.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Reconciliation of Organic Sales Percent Change
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|
Honeywell
|
|
Reported sales percent change
|
8 %
|
Less: Foreign currency translation
|
- %
|
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
|
3 %
|
Organic sales percent change
|
5 %
|
|
|
Aerospace Technologies
|
|
Reported sales percent change
|
11 %
|
Less: Foreign currency translation
|
- %
|
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
|
5 %
|
Organic sales percent change
|
6 %
|
|
|
Industrial Automation
|
|
Reported sales percent change
|
(5) %
|
Less: Foreign currency translation
|
1 %
|
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
|
(6) %
|
Organic sales percent change
|
- %
|
|
|
Building Automation
|
|
Reported sales percent change
|
16 %
|
Less: Foreign currency translation
|
- %
|
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
|
8 %
|
Organic sales percent change
|
8 %
|
|
|
Energy and Sustainability Solutions
|
|
Reported sales percent change
|
15 %
|
Less: Foreign currency translation
|
2 %
|
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
|
7 %
|
Organic sales percent change
|
6 %
We define organic sales percentage as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the first 12 months following the transaction date. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for the forward-looking measure of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Segment Profit, Calculation of Operating Income and Segment Profit Margins
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Twelve Months
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Operating income
|
$ 2,114
|
|
$ 1,978
|
|
$ 7,441
|
Stock compensation expense1
|
57
|
|
55
|
|
194
|
Repositioning, Other2,3
|
54
|
|
58
|
|
292
|
Pension and other postretirement service costs4
|
15
|
|
16
|
|
65
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles5
|
133
|
|
85
|
|
415
|
Acquisition-related costs6
|
(7)
|
|
7
|
|
25
|
Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment1
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
48
|
Impairment of assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
219
|
Segment profit
|
$ 2,366
|
|
$ 2,199
|
|
$ 8,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$ 2,114
|
|
$ 1,978
|
|
$ 7,441
|
÷ Net sales
|
$ 10,352
|
|
$ 9,577
|
|
$ 38,498
|
Operating income margin %
|
20.4 %
|
|
20.7 %
|
|
19.3 %
|
Segment profit
|
$ 2,366
|
|
$ 2,199
|
|
$ 8,699
|
÷ Net sales
|
$ 10,352
|
|
$ 9,577
|
|
$ 38,498
|
Segment profit margin %
|
22.9 %
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
22.6 %
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
2
|
|
Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses, equity income adjustment, and other charges.
|
3
|
|
Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
4
|
|
Included in Cost of products and services sold, Research and development expenses, and Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
5
|
|
Included in Cost of products and services sold.
|
6
|
|
Included in Other (income) expense. Includes acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory and third-party transaction and integration costs.
We define operating income as net sales less total cost of products and services sold, research and development expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, and selling, general and administrative expenses. We define segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and impairments, and repositioning and other charges. We define segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, as segment profit divided by net sales. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
A quantitative reconciliation of operating income to segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment profit margin included herein. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of operating income to segment profit will be included within future filings.
Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2025(E)
|
Earnings per share of common stock - diluted1
|
$ 2.45
|
|
$ 2.36
|
|
$ 8.71
|
|
$9.62 - $9.82
|
Pension mark-to-market expense2
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.14
|
|
No Forecast
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles3
|
0.16
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.49
|
|
0.75
|
Acquisition-related costs4
|
-
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.02
|
Divestiture-related costs5
|
0.10
|
|
-
|
|
0.04
|
|
No Forecast
|
Russian-related charges6
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment7
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.06
|
|
-
|
Impairment of assets held for sale8
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.02
|
Loss on sale of business9
|
0.04
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.04
|
Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - diluted
|
$ 2.75
|
|
$ 2.49
|
|
$ 9.89
|
|
$10.45 - $10.65
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 640.9 million and 654.2 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 655.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, expected earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 643 million.
|
2
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, pension mark-to-market expense was $95 million, net of tax benefit of $31 million.
|
3
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes approximately $101 million and $66 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $32 million and $19 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $324 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $91 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, expected acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes approximately $480 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $120 million.
|
4
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, was approximately a $1 million benefit, net of tax expense of approximately $1 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, was approximately $22 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $7 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, was approximately $59 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $16 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the expected adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, is approximately $10 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $5 million.
|
5
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the adjustment for divestiture-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and separation costs, was approximately $62 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $19 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment for divestiture-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction costs, was approximately $23 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $6 million.
|
6
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment for Russian-related charges was a $17 million expense, without tax benefit, due to the settlement of a contractual dispute with a Russian entity associated with the Company's suspension and wind down activities in Russia.
|
7
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the impairment charge of indefinite-lived intangible assets associated with the personal protective equipment business was $37 million, net of tax benefit of $11 million.
|
8
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the impairment charge of assets held for sale was $219 million, without tax benefit. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the expected impairment charge of assets held for sale is $15 million, without tax benefit.
|
9
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the adjustment for loss on sale of the personal protective equipment business was $28 million, net of tax benefit of $2 million, due to the loss on sale of the personal protective equipment business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the expected adjustment for loss on sale of the personal protective equipment business is $28 million, net of tax benefit of $2 million, due to the loss on sale of the personal protective equipment business.
We define adjusted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude various charges as listed above. We believe adjusted earnings per share is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward-looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense or the divestiture-related costs. The pension mark-to-market expense is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The divestiture-related costs are subject to detailed development and execution of separation restructuring plans for the announced separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense or divestiture-related costs. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments, and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.
Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 1,319
|
|
$ 1,371
|
Capital expenditures
|
(303)
|
|
(259)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 1,016
|
|
$ 1,112
We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures.
We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
|
Honeywell International Inc.
Reconciliation of Expected Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Expected Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in billions)
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025(E)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
~$6.7 - $7.1
|
Capital expenditures
|
~(1.3)
|
Free cash flow
|
~$5.4 - $5.8
We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures.
We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
Media
|
Investor Relations
|
Stacey Jones
|
Sean Meakim
|
(980) 378-6258
|
(704) 627-6200
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
