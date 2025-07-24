Consumers Energy Hosts Summer Appliance Recycling Events

Save on Energy Bills by Recycling Less Efficient Appliances

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the summer, Consumers Energy is hosting a series of events offering its electric customers an opportunity to save extra on their energy bills. Qualifying electric customers can earn $50 for recycling a refrigerator or freezer and $15 for recycling other appliances like AC units, dehumidifiers and compact refrigerators/freezers.

Consumers Energy is offering several upcoming appliance recycling events now through September in areas across the state. As part of Consumers Energy's year-round appliance recycling program, any electric customer can recycle their empty appliances in working order.

Upcoming events:



Saturday, July 26: Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 2487 Rice St., Traverse City

Saturday, Aug. 9: Edlers Appliance, 3001 28th St. SW, Grandville

Saturday, Aug. 23: Cadillac Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 7545 East 34th Road Saturday, Sept. 20: Meridian Mall, 1982 West Grand River Ave., Okemos

For a full list of upcoming appliance recycling opportunities, visit consumersenergy/recycle .

"This is just one of the many ways you can count on us to help you save money," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer. "By taking this simple step – out with the old and in with the new -- you can take control of your bill and increase savings for you and your family in both the short and long term."

Old refrigerators use three times the energy of newer ones. Households can save up to $150 a year on their bills according to EnergyStar by taking advantage of the program. Since Consumers Energy established its appliance recycling program in 2009, over 330,000 large appliances have been recycled.

Customers can call 866-234-0445 to schedule an appliance pickup.

In addition to its appliance recycling program, Consumers Energy provides customers with the power to reduce energy waste and lower bills through other energy efficiency and demand response programs like the Smart Thermostat Program, Home Energy Analysis and Water Heater Rebates.

To find out what other programs or rebates you may qualify for, visit consumersenergy/save .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

