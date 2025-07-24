Zum Appoints Daniel Berenbaum As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Berenbaum brings three decades of experience in financial management. He was previously Chief Financial Officer at Bloom Energy, NI (National Instruments), and Everspin, and held finance leadership roles at Micron and GlobalFoundries. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Berenbaum started his professional career as an engineer in the semiconductor industry, and spent a decade on Wall Street in analyst and research leadership roles.

"I'm excited to help meet today's needs of schools and communities to modernize student transportation, and be part of the transformation of an industry that hasn't changed for 80 years," said Berenbaum. "Everything that we do at Zum enables and empowers communities: parents feel better about how their children are transported, school districts have more confidence in their ability to get students in seats, and communities are more sustainable and have more resilient energy services."

"We're pleased to welcome Dan to Zum's leadership team as we continue to evolve our business and expand rapidly across the U.S.," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Dan's invaluable perspective and experience, which includes financial leadership roles at several technology and clean energy companies, makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team and is in complete alignment with our mission to deliver safe, tech-enabled student transportation and improved grid resilience to communities nationwide."

Zum is a national leader in modern student transportation, serving more than 4,000 schools across 14 states nationwide with strong existing partnerships in many of the largest school districts across the U.S., including Los Angeles Unified, San Francisco Unified, Oakland Unified, Seattle Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools, and Kansas City Public Schools.

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at .

