Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results And Announces $50 Million Increase To Its Stock Repurchase Program
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Outlook
For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be approximately 27.0%.
For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,200 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% (excluding an $11.0 million inventory-related charge recorded in the second quarter) for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% and 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.
Stock Repurchase Program
On July 23, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of July 23, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 3,187,982 shares of common stock for approximately $175.0 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $300 million through December 31, 2025. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company's website at . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13754565. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.
About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .
Forward-Looking Stateme nts
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned“Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.
Investor Relations Contact:
... , 949-478-8696
Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz, ... , 310-437-0045
| KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|(unaudited)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|879,832
|$
|1,133,008
|$
|(253,176
|)
|(22.3)%
|$
|1,600,618
|$
|2,051,361
|$
|(450,743
|)
|(22.0)%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|183,202
|$
|267,327
|$
|(84,125
|)
|(31.5)%
|$
|355,715
|$
|478,376
|$
|(122,661
|)
|(25.6)%
|Homebuilding gross margin %
|20.8
|%
|23.6
|%
|(2.8)%
|22.2
|%
|23.3
|%
|(1.1)%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
|25.2
|%
|27.1
|%
|(1.9)%
|26.1
|%
|26.8
|%
|(0.7)%
|SG&A expense
|$
|110,974
|$
|124,551
|$
|(13,577
|)
|(10.9)%
|$
|211,591
|$
|226,103
|$
|(14,512
|)
|(6.4)%
|SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
|12.6
|%
|11.0
|%
|1.6
|%
|13.2
|%
|11.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,748
|$
|118,002
|$
|(57,254
|)
|(48.5)%
|$
|124,784
|$
|217,057
|$
|(92,273
|)
|(42.5)%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|139,322
|$
|215,998
|$
|(76,676
|)
|(35.5)%
|$
|265,020
|$
|391,891
|$
|(126,871
|)
|(32.4)%
|Interest incurred
|$
|20,374
|$
|30,378
|$
|(10,004
|)
|(32.9)%
|$
|41,693
|$
|66,534
|$
|(24,841
|)
|(37.3)%
|Interest in cost of home sales
|$
|25,578
|$
|38,994
|$
|(13,416
|)
|(34.4)%
|$
|48,613
|$
|69,643
|$
|(21,030
|)
|(30.2)%
|Other Data:
|Net new home orders
|1,131
|1,651
|(520
|)
|(31.5)%
|2,369
|3,465
|(1,096
|)
|(31.6)%
|New homes delivered
|1,326
|1,700
|(374
|)
|(22.0)%
|2,366
|3,093
|(727
|)
|(23.5)%
|Average sales price of homes delivered
|$
|664
|$
|666
|$
|(2
|)
|(0.3)%
|$
|677
|$
|663
|$
|14
|2.1
|%
|Cancellation rate
|13
|%
|9
|%
|4
|%
|12
|%
|8
|%
|4
|%
|Average selling communities
|149.8
|152.5
|(2.7
|)
|(1.8)%
|147.7
|152.7
|(5.0
|)
|(3.3)%
|Selling communities at end of period
|151
|153
|(2
|)
|(1.3)%
|Backlog (estimated dollar value)
|$
|1,179,715
|$
|1,999,852
|$
|(820,137
|)
|(41.0)%
|Backlog (homes)
|1,520
|2,692
|(1,172
|)
|(43.5)%
|Average sales price in backlog
|$
|776
|$
|743
|$
|33
|4.4%
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Balance Sheet Data:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|622,642
|$
|970,045
|$
|(347,403
|)
|(35.8)%
|Real estate inventories
|$
|3,301,302
|$
|3,153,459
|$
|147,843
|4.7%
|Lots owned or controlled
|34,025
|36,490
|(2,465
|)
|(6.8)%
|Homes under construction (1)
|2,798
|2,386
|412
|17.3%
|Homes completed, unsold
|422
|464
|(42
|)
|(9.1)%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|909,974
|$
|917,504
|$
|(7,530
|)
|(0.8)%
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|3,289,961
|$
|3,335,710
|$
|(45,749
|)
|(1.4)%
|Book capitalization
|$
|4,199,935
|$
|4,253,214
|$
|(53,279
|)
|(1.3)%
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital
|21.7
|%
|21.6
|%
|0.1
|%
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*
|8.0
|%
|(1.6)%
|9.6
|%
__________
|(1)
|Homes under construction included 59 and 43 models as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|*
|See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|622,642
|$
|970,045
|Receivables
|165,716
|111,613
|Real estate inventories
|3,301,302
|3,153,459
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|194,089
|173,924
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|104,862
|115,001
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|156,603
|156,603
|Deferred tax assets, net
|45,975
|45,975
|Other assets
|206,653
|164,495
|Total assets
|$
|4,797,842
|$
|4,891,115
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|81,448
|$
|68,228
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|417,304
|465,563
|Loans payable
|262,921
|270,970
|Senior notes
|647,053
|646,534
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|99,022
|104,098
|Total liabilities
|1,507,748
|1,555,393
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 87,506,511 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|875
|925
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|3,289,086
|3,334,785
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,289,961
|3,335,710
|Noncontrolling interests
|133
|12
|Total equity
|3,290,094
|3,335,722
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,797,842
|$
|4,891,115
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Homebuilding:
|Home sales revenue
|$
|879,832
|$
|1,133,008
|$
|1,600,618
|$
|2,051,361
|Land and lot sales revenue
|3,364
|4,160
|5,185
|11,228
|Other operations revenue
|814
|782
|1,634
|1,569
|Total revenues
|884,010
|1,137,950
|1,607,437
|2,064,158
|Cost of home sales
|696,630
|865,681
|1,244,903
|1,572,985
|Cost of land and lot sales
|3,253
|3,841
|4,994
|9,598
|Other operations expense
|793
|765
|1,587
|1,530
|Sales and marketing
|50,171
|56,804
|93,113
|107,028
|General and administrative
|60,803
|67,747
|118,478
|119,075
|Homebuilding income from operations
|72,360
|143,112
|144,362
|253,942
|Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|471
|99
|966
|156
|Other income, net
|7,174
|9,934
|16,303
|25,160
|Homebuilding income before income taxes
|80,005
|153,145
|161,631
|279,258
|Financial Services:
|Revenues
|18,403
|16,974
|35,904
|30,168
|Expenses
|14,058
|10,890
|26,675
|19,617
|Financial services income before income taxes
|4,345
|6,084
|9,229
|10,551
|Income before income taxes
|84,350
|159,229
|170,860
|289,809
|Provision for income taxes
|(23,640
|)
|(41,227
|)
|(46,133
|)
|(72,811
|)
|Net income
|60,710
|118,002
|124,727
|216,998
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|38
|-
|57
|59
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,748
|$
|118,002
|$
|124,784
|$
|217,057
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.38
|$
|2.29
|Diluted
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.38
|$
|2.28
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|88,914,413
|94,059,037
|90,269,159
|94,645,676
|Diluted
|89,234,359
|94,740,019
|90,648,492
|95,305,469
| MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|152
|$
|773
|140
|$
|712
|291
|$
|773
|277
|$
|724
|California
|345
|698
|570
|762
|633
|721
|987
|766
|Nevada
|82
|593
|117
|646
|124
|586
|230
|665
|Washington
|61
|1,036
|74
|875
|113
|1,030
|127
|886
|West total
|640
|735
|901
|748
|1,161
|750
|1,621
|754
|Colorado
|50
|635
|53
|675
|68
|647
|95
|703
|Texas
|431
|536
|475
|556
|790
|543
|915
|553
|Central total
|481
|546
|528
|568
|858
|551
|1,010
|567
|Carolinas(1)
|120
|498
|208
|489
|205
|507
|382
|477
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|85
|1,025
|63
|904
|142
|1,076
|80
|937
|East total
|205
|717
|271
|586
|347
|740
|462
|556
|Total
|1,326
|$
|664
|1,700
|$
|666
|2,366
|$
|677
|3,093
|$
|663
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
|Arizona
|84
|16.5
|182
|15.2
|207
|15.3
|338
|13.6
|California
|309
|36.5
|576
|42.2
|662
|37.2
|1,189
|44.1
|Nevada
|75
|10.0
|118
|8.3
|175
|10.0
|272
|8.9
|Washington
|55
|5.8
|77
|5.8
|123
|5.3
|184
|5.7
|West total
|523
|68.8
|953
|71.5
|1,167
|67.8
|1,983
|72.3
|Colorado
|37
|9.8
|25
|10.5
|69
|9.9
|72
|10.7
|Texas
|386
|51.2
|441
|52.5
|767
|50.7
|924
|52.4
|Central total
|423
|61.0
|466
|63.0
|836
|60.6
|996
|63.1
|Carolinas(1)
|109
|13.0
|130
|11.5
|215
|11.9
|309
|11.4
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|76
|7.0
|102
|6.5
|151
|7.4
|177
|5.9
|East total
|185
|20.0
|232
|18.0
|366
|19.3
|486
|17.3
|Total
|1,131
|149.8
|1,651
|152.5
|2,369
|147.7
|3,465
|152.7
|(1)
|Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
|(2)
|Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
| MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|As of June 30, 2025
|As of June 30, 2024
| Backlog
Units
| Backlog
Dollar
Value
| Average
Sales
Price
| Backlog
Units
| Backlog
Dollar
Value
| Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|221
|$
|179,643
|$
|813
|320
|$
|245,870
|$
|768
|California
|370
|267,974
|724
|900
|724,667
|805
|Nevada
|112
|75,837
|677
|173
|100,881
|583
|Washington
|110
|158,796
|1,444
|147
|138,919
|945
|West total
|813
|682,250
|839
|1,540
|1,210,337
|786
|Colorado
|16
|11,459
|716
|25
|18,664
|747
|Texas
|434
|260,516
|600
|715
|428,420
|599
|Central total
|450
|271,975
|604
|740
|447,084
|604
|Carolinas(1)
|97
|50,724
|523
|209
|115,638
|553
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|160
|174,766
|1,092
|203
|226,793
|1,117
|East total
|257
|225,490
|877
|412
|342,431
|831
|Total
|1,520
|$
|1,179,715
|$
|776
|2,692
|$
|1,999,852
|$
|743
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Lots Owned or Controlled:
|Arizona
|1,810
|2,099
|California
|9,652
|10,291
|Nevada
|1,204
|1,437
|Washington
|484
|597
|West total
|13,150
|14,424
|Colorado
|1,342
|1,561
|Texas
|12,885
|12,711
|Utah
|405
|1,006
|Central total
|14,632
|15,278
|Carolinas(1)
|4,279
|5,004
|Florida
|542
|252
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|1,422
|1,532
|East total
|6,243
|6,788
|Total
|34,025
|36,490
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Lots by Ownership Type:
|Lots owned
|16,523
|16,609
|Lots controlled (3)
|17,502
|19,881
|Total
|34,025
|36,490
|(1)
|Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
|(2)
|Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
|(3)
|As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,739 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|%
|2024
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|879,832
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,133,008
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|696,630
|79.2
|%
|865,681
|76.4
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|183,202
|20.8
|%
|267,327
|23.6
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|25,578
|2.9
|%
|38,994
|3.4
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|13,096
|1.5
|%
|968
|0.1
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|221,876
|25.2
|%
|$
|307,289
|27.1
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|20.8
|%
|23.6
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|25.2
|%
|27.1
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|%
|2024
|%
|Home sales revenue
|$
|1,600,618
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,051,361
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|1,244,903
|77.8
|%
|1,572,985
|76.7
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|355,715
|22.2
|%
|478,376
|23.3
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|48,613
|3.0
|%
|69,643
|3.4
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|14,169
|0.9
|%
|1,370
|0.1
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1)
|$
|418,497
|26.1
|%
|$
|549,389
|26.8
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|22.2
|%
|23.3
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1)
|26.1
|%
|26.8
|%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain financing.
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Loans payable
|$
|262,921
|$
|270,970
|Senior notes
|647,053
|646,534
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|99,022
|104,098
|Total debt
|1,008,996
|1,021,602
|Less: mortgage repurchase facilities
|(99,022
|)
|(104,098
|)
|Total homebuilding debt
|909,974
|917,504
|Stockholders' equity
|3,289,961
|3,335,710
|Total capital
|$
|4,199,935
|$
|4,253,214
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)
|21.7
|%
|21.6
|%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|909,974
|$
|917,504
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(622,642
|)
|(970,045
|)
|Net homebuilding debt
|287,332
|(52,541
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|3,289,961
|3,335,710
|Net capital
|$
|3,577,293
|$
|3,283,169
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
|8.0
|%
|(1.6)%
__________
|(1)
|The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
|(2)
|The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Gross Margin Reconciliation
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|879,832
|$
|-
|$
|879,832
|$
|1,600,618
|$
|-
|$
|1,600,618
|Cost of home sales
|696,630
|(11,000
|)
|(1
|)
|685,630
|1,244,903
|(11,000
|)
|(1
|)
|1,233,903
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|183,202
|$
|11,000
|$
|194,202
|$
|355,715
|$
|11,000
|$
|366,715
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|20.8
|%
|1.3
|%
|22.1
|%
|22.2
|%
|0.7
|%
|22.9
|%
|Income Reconciliation
|Income before income taxes
|$
|84,350
|$
|11,000
|(1
|)
|$
|95,350
|$
|170,860
|$
|11,000
|(1
|)
|$
|181,860
|Provision for income taxes
|(23,640
|)
|(3,083
|)
|(2
|)
|(26,723
|)
|(46,133
|)
|(2,970
|)
|(2
|)
|(49,103
|)
|Net income
|60,710
|7,917
|68,627
|124,727
|8,030
|132,757
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|38
|-
|38
|57
|-
|57
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,748
|$
|7,917
|$
|68,665
|$
|124,784
|$
|8,030
|$
|132,814
|Earnings per share
|Diluted
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.77
|$
|1.38
|$
|0.09
|$
|1.47
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Diluted
|89,234,359
|89,234,359
|90,648,492
|90,648,492
|Effective tax rate
|28.0
|%
|28.0
|%
|27.0
|%
|27.0
|%
__________
|(1)
|Comprises an $11.0 million inventory impairment charge.
|(2)
|Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and obtain financing.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|60,748
|$
|118,002
|$
|124,784
|$
|217,057
|Interest expense:
|Interest incurred
|20,374
|30,378
|41,693
|66,534
|Interest capitalized
|(20,374
|)
|(30,378
|)
|(41,693
|)
|(66,534
|)
|Amortization of interest in cost of sales
|25,578
|39,164
|48,731
|70,010
|Provision for income taxes
|23,640
|41,227
|46,133
|72,811
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,657
|7,697
|15,044
|15,024
|EBITDA
|117,623
|206,090
|234,692
|374,902
|Amortization of stock-based compensation
|8,603
|8,940
|16,159
|15,619
|Impairments and lot option abandonments
|13,096
|968
|14,169
|1,370
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|139,322
|$
|215,998
|$
|265,020
|$
|391,891
