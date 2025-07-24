Biosimilars Markets Global Forecast Report 2025-2035 Launch Of Glp-1 Biosimilars, Increasing Strategic Partnerships And Collaborations, & Growing Focus On Advanced R&D Fueling Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|392
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$35.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$72.29 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Global Demand for Affordable Alternatives to Expensive Biologic Therapies Increasing Number of Biosimilar Launches and Approvals Impending and Ongoing Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biologics Entry of Emerging Players with Cost-Efficient Manufacturing Capabilities
Restraints
- Manufacturing Complexities and High Cost of Biosimilars Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Market Players
Opportunities
- Launch of Glp-1 Biosimilars Increasing Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Biosimilar Manufacturers Growing Focus on Advanced R&D Operating Models
Challenges
- Increased Market Competition Between Biosimilar Manufacturers and Originator Biologic Companies
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Advanced Bioprocessing & Manufacturing Technologies Analytical & Characterization Techniques
Complementary Technologies
- Ai & Ml Lab Automation & Robotics
Adjacent Technologies
- Microbial Fermentation D Bioprinting & High-Density Cell Culture Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
- Role in Ecosystem Patent Analysis List of Key Patents
Pipeline Analysis
- Biosimilar Products in Clinical Pipeline List of Key Biologics to Go Off-Patent
Companies Featured
- Sandoz Group Ag Pfizer Inc. Amgen Inc. Celltrion Inc. Biocon Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Eli Lilly and Company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Fresenius Kabi Ag Stada Arzneimittel Ag Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Samsung Biologics Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC Coherus Biosciences Bio Thera Solutions Aprogen Shanghai Henlinus Biotech, Inc. Alvotech Amega Biotech Biocad Probiomed S.A. De C.V. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd. Polpharma Biologics Group Neuclone Xentria Yl Biologics Kashiv Biosciences, LLC Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Jsc Synermore Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. Curateq Biologics Pvt. Ltd.
Global Biosimilars Market
