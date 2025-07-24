Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poland’s PM Announces Cabinet Overhaul

Poland’s PM Announces Cabinet Overhaul


2025-07-24 05:45:25
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a major overhaul of his government on Wednesday, unveiling the creation of two new ministries and a sharp reduction in the overall size of the executive.

As part of the structural reforms, a newly consolidated Ministry of Finance and Economy will be formed, with current Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski tapped to lead the merged portfolio. Additionally, a standalone Ministry of Energy will be introduced, led by Milosz Motyka, who currently serves as deputy minister of climate and environment.

In further cabinet changes, Wojciech Balczun will assume leadership of the Ministry of State Assets, while Stefan Krajewski—now deputy minister of agriculture and rural development—will be elevated to head the Ministry of Agriculture.

Two ministries will be eliminated in the process: the Ministry of Development and Technology and the Ministry of Industry, both of which will be dissolved under the reshuffle plan.

Tusk described the move as a strategic effort to streamline government operations and enhance effectiveness. "We will go from having one of the largest governments in Europe to one of the smallest in terms of structure," he said. According to the prime minister, the number of ministers and deputy ministers will be brought down to under 100.

The newly appointed ministers are expected to be sworn in on Thursday, with the restructured cabinet holding its first official meeting on Friday.

MENAFN24072025000045017169ID1109841404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search