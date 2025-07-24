403
Kremlin states Germany becoming dangerous again
(MENAFN) Germany is once again becoming a threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday, following comments by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius suggesting that German forces are prepared to kill Russian soldiers if necessary.
In an interview with RBK, Peskov expressed disbelief at Pistorius’ remarks but acknowledged that the statements were real. “Unfortunately, this is true,” he said. “Germany is becoming dangerous again.”
Pistorius made the controversial comments in an interview with the Financial Times, in which he praised the combat readiness of German troops and emphasized their willingness to engage Russian forces if deterrence fails. “If deterrence doesn’t work and Russia attacks—will it happen? Yes,” he said. He recommended visiting German troops stationed in Lithuania to witness their preparedness firsthand.
He added that any future peace talks must be held on equal footing and from a position of strength. While Germany is not trying to intimidate, “no one should assume we are weak or unwilling to defend ourselves,” Pistorius emphasized.
NATO officials have long pointed to Russia as a major threat, a claim Moscow consistently rejects. Russian officials maintain that suggestions of a Russian attack on the alliance are baseless.
Peskov recently accused NATO of exaggerating the threat from Russia to justify skyrocketing defense budgets, stating that the bloc has invented a “monster” in Moscow to rationalize boosting defense spending to 5% of GDP.
