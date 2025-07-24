Orbita By Ignacio M. Todeschini And Ignacio Noel Wins Gold In A' Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Award

Orbita

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of lighting design, has announced Orbita by Ignacio M. Todeschini and Ignacio Noel as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Orbita's innovative approach to illumination, which seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with minimalist aesthetics and user-centric design.Orbita's recognition with the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award underscores its relevance to the ever-evolving needs and trends within the lighting industry. By incorporating advanced materials, such as the patented ultra-matte surface, and introducing an infinite rotation system, Orbita aligns with the growing demand for personalized, adaptable, and sustainable lighting solutions. This award not only validates the design's merits but also highlights its potential to inspire and shape future developments in the field.What sets Orbita apart is its unique fusion of celestial inspiration and technological innovation. The luminaire's infinite rotation system allows users to customize their lighting experience according to different times of the day and specific usage scenarios, enhancing both functionality and emotional connection. The minimalist yet expressive design, crafted with precision using CNC machining, steam bending, and laser cutting techniques, transforms illumination into an immersive and tactile experience.The Golden A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ignacio M. Todeschini and Ignacio Noel's dedication to pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring new avenues for innovation, potentially influencing future projects and industry standards. By showcasing the possibilities of combining advanced materials, user-centric design, and minimalist aesthetics, Orbita sets the stage for further advancements in the field of lighting.Orbita was designed by Ignacio Martinez Todeschini and Ignacio Noel.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ignacio M. Todeschini and Ignacio NoelIgnacio Martinez Todeschini, an industrial designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, is renowned for his innovative approach to design, seamlessly integrating art, technology, and sustainability. With a strong focus on disruptive yet functional creations, Todeschini harnesses the power of 4.0 technologies and parametric design to craft products that resonate with users. His work, driven by a passion for nature and a balance between manual craftsmanship and technological tools, consistently pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach and remarkable skill, setting new benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an esteemed panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving projects receive this honor. By recognizing and promoting these outstanding designs, the Golden A' Design Award aims to encourage further innovation and inspire future generations of designers to create solutions that exceed expectations and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a distinguished international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, from visionary lighting designers and innovative design agencies to progressive companies and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional lighting design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is dedicated to identifying and celebrating pioneering designs that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most groundbreaking and impactful designs are recognized. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards , discover the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at

